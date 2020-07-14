All apartments in Rocklin
Find more places like The Terraces at Stanford Ranch.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rocklin, CA
/
The Terraces at Stanford Ranch
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:18 AM

The Terraces at Stanford Ranch

3339 Marlee Way · (916) 778-3156
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rocklin
See all
Sunset Whitney
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3339 Marlee Way, Rocklin, CA 95677
Sunset Whitney

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 006 · Avail. Aug 14

$2,256

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1469 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Terraces at Stanford Ranch.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
e-payments
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cc payments
courtyard
guest parking
internet access
online portal
smoke-free community
Welcome to The Terraces at Standford Ranch, a community located in an upscale residential neighborhood that offers one, two, three and four bedroom townhomes in Rocklin, CA. These beautiful and charming townhomes are unlike townhomes anywhere else. They offer wonderful amenities such as solid wood cabinetry, a fully equipped kitchen with GE upgraded appliances, floors, granite counter tops, and recycled cultured marble countertops in the bathroom. Our homes also include unique two-story floor plans, dual master suites, a private backyard patio, and an attached garage with automatic openers.

The Terraces are surrounded with benefits such as nationally recognized city reviews, a thriving economy and a convenient location in the heart of one of the region's most desirable locations. What's more, our community offers limitless nearby recreation options including abundant parks, Folsom Lake, bike trails, several of the Valley's favorite golf courses and the brand new TopGolf Roseville, t

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49.12 per applicant
Deposit: $400 (1 bedroom), $500 (2 bedroom), $600 (3 bedroom), $700 (4 bedroom) based on Approved Credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Water, Sewer, Trash: $96/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 1 Pet: $500 Deposit; 2 Pets: $750 total deposit
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $20/month for 1 pet $35/month for 2 pets
restrictions: No weight limit!! (breed restrictions apply)
Parking Details: Attached garage: included in lease. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Terraces at Stanford Ranch have any available units?
The Terraces at Stanford Ranch has a unit available for $2,256 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does The Terraces at Stanford Ranch have?
Some of The Terraces at Stanford Ranch's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Terraces at Stanford Ranch currently offering any rent specials?
The Terraces at Stanford Ranch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Terraces at Stanford Ranch pet-friendly?
Yes, The Terraces at Stanford Ranch is pet friendly.
Does The Terraces at Stanford Ranch offer parking?
Yes, The Terraces at Stanford Ranch offers parking.
Does The Terraces at Stanford Ranch have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Terraces at Stanford Ranch offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Terraces at Stanford Ranch have a pool?
Yes, The Terraces at Stanford Ranch has a pool.
Does The Terraces at Stanford Ranch have accessible units?
No, The Terraces at Stanford Ranch does not have accessible units.
Does The Terraces at Stanford Ranch have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Terraces at Stanford Ranch has units with dishwashers.
Does The Terraces at Stanford Ranch have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Terraces at Stanford Ranch has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for The Terraces at Stanford Ranch?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Meridian at Stanford Ranch
2121 Sunset Blvd
Rocklin, CA 95765
Granite Oaks Apartments
3300 Parkside Dr
Rocklin, CA 95677
Rocklin Manor
5240 Rocklin Rd
Rocklin, CA 95677
Montessa at Whitney Ranch
1150 Whitney Ranch Pky
Rocklin, CA 95765
The Winsted
101 Coppervale Cir
Rocklin, CA 95765
The Vue at Rocklin Ridge
5902 Springview Dr
Rocklin, CA 95677
Garnet Creek
5002 Jewel St
Rocklin, CA 95677
Hidden Grove
5415 South Grove Street
Rocklin, CA 95677

Similar Pages

Rocklin 1 BedroomsRocklin 2 Bedrooms
Rocklin Apartments with BalconyRocklin Apartments with Parking
Rocklin Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CARoseville, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAVacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CAFolsom, CADavis, CA
Stockton, CARancho Cordova, CACarmichael, CAAntelope, CAWest Sacramento, CAEl Dorado Hills, CAFair Oaks, CAOrangevale, CA
Rosemont, CACameron Park, CAFoothill Farms, CADixon, CAAuburn, CALa Riviera, CAGold River, CANorth Auburn, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sunset Whitney
Sunset West

Apartments Near Colleges

Sierra CollegeWilliam Jessup University
California State University-SacramentoUniversity of the Pacific
Sacramento City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity