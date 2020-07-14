The Terraces at Stanford Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker oven smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool e-payments garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly cc payments courtyard guest parking internet access online portal smoke-free community

Welcome to The Terraces at Standford Ranch, a community located in an upscale residential neighborhood that offers one, two, three and four bedroom townhomes in Rocklin, CA. These beautiful and charming townhomes are unlike townhomes anywhere else. They offer wonderful amenities such as solid wood cabinetry, a fully equipped kitchen with GE upgraded appliances, floors, granite counter tops, and recycled cultured marble countertops in the bathroom. Our homes also include unique two-story floor plans, dual master suites, a private backyard patio, and an attached garage with automatic openers.



The Terraces are surrounded with benefits such as nationally recognized city reviews, a thriving economy and a convenient location in the heart of one of the region's most desirable locations. What's more, our community offers limitless nearby recreation options including abundant parks, Folsom Lake, bike trails, several of the Valley's favorite golf courses and the brand new TopGolf Roseville, t