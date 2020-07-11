/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:58 AM
90 Apartments for rent in Rocklin, CA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
13 Units Available
The James
6201 W Oaks Blvd, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,580
1374 sqft
Luxury, comfort and impeccable style come together to make The James the perfect place to call home. Our apartment homes in Rocklin feature thoughtful design and a variety of exciting extras that make for the perfect living experience.
9 Units Available
Rocklin Manor
5240 Rocklin Rd, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,523
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
810 sqft
Rocklin Manor wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
10 Units Available
Montessa at Whitney Ranch
1150 Whitney Ranch Pky, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1265 sqft
A stunning community with a resort-like pool, expansive views of the green space surrounding it and ample on-site amenities. Near top-rated schools, parks and shopping areas. Spacious interiors with modern upgrades.
8 Units Available
Sunset West
Rocklin Ranch
6601 Blue Oaks Blvd, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,665
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1057 sqft
Redesigned homes with custom cabinetry, brushed nickel fixtures and USB outlets. Ample community amenities, including a 24-hour fitness center, dog park and pool. Near Blue Oaks Marketplace for convenient shopping. By State Route 65.
10 Units Available
Garnet Creek
5002 Jewel St, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,740
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, this complex sits just feet from a green walking trail and offers beautiful amenities. Take advantage of apartment amenities like stainless steel appliances, high-end wood flooring and closets.
1 Unit Available
Sunset Whitney
The Vue at Rocklin Ridge
5902 Springview Dr, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
840 sqft
The Vue at Rocklin Ridge, More than just an apartment... A community! The Vue at Rocklin Ridge apartments you can enjoy the peace of the country with all the pleasures of the city.
1 Unit Available
Sunset Whitney
Granite Oaks Apartments
3300 Parkside Dr, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
836 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Granite Oaks Apartments wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
4 Units Available
Sunset West
The Winsted
101 Coppervale Cir, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,739
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,569
1247 sqft
East of Sacramento, before the rolling hills rise to meet the majestic Sierra, lies the beautiful master-planned community of The Winsted at Sunset West. Each individual apartment home offers residents features normally found only in custom homes.
4 Units Available
Sunset Whitney
The Terraces at Stanford Ranch
3339 Marlee Way, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,241
1469 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,227
1469 sqft
Townhome community in a quiet neighborhood near Hwys 65 and 80 and Folsom Lake. Air-conditioned units with garden tubs, hardwood flooring and full kitchen appliances.
4 Units Available
Meridian at Stanford Ranch
2121 Sunset Blvd, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,431
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,798
1051 sqft
Welcome home! The Meridian at Stanford Ranch offers a selection of spacious one and two bedroom apartments in Rocklin CA that have been thoughtfully designed for your comfort and convenience.
1 Unit Available
Sunset Whitney
The Brighton
6050 Placer West Dr, Rocklin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,836
1040 sqft
Newly Renovated! Located in the beautiful community of Rocklin, The Brighton enjoys a prime location in one of Rocklin's most accessible areas.
1 Unit Available
1509 Peony Lane
1509 Peony Lane, Rocklin, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2657 sqft
1509 Peony Lane Available 07/27/20 Brand New Rocklin 4bd/2.5ba Home - Must See! - This Brand New 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is located in the Spring Valley Community of Rocklin, a Woodside Homes Community.
1 Unit Available
Whitney Oaks
4048 Coldwater Drive
4048 Coldwater Drive, Rocklin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1411 sqft
4048 Coldwater Drive Available 07/17/20 Springfield at Whitney Oaks 55+ Spectacular View Home - Thank you for your interest in 4048 Coldwater Drive- a beautiful home on the Whitney Oaks ridge! Furnished or unfurnished.
1 Unit Available
4233 Silver Lupine Lane
4233 Silver Lupine Lane, Rocklin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2300 sqft
Beautiful New One Story 3 Bedroom in Del Oro School Zone - Gorgeous new home in Rocklin near shopping, freeway access and great school district. This is a gorgeous 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage single story home in desirable Rocklin.
1 Unit Available
Mission Hills
4335 Lakebreeze Drive
4335 Lakebreeze Drive, Rocklin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2330 sqft
Wonderful Rocklin 3bd/3ba Home with 3 Car Garage - This Wonderful 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home is located in Rocklin near Pacific Street & Americana Way. Close to schools, parks, shopping, freeway access, minutes from the Roseville Galleria.
Results within 1 mile of Rocklin
9 Units Available
Harding
Pearl Creek Apartments
1298 Antelope Creek Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,835
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1363 sqft
This well-kept community offers several floor plans and is pet-friendly. On-site saltwater pool, fire pit, and game room. Near a walking and biking trail. Upscale apartments feature energy efficient appliances and ample storage.
6 Units Available
Harding
The Preserve at Creekside
1299 Antelope Creek Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly complex with round-the-clock maintenance. Credit cards and e-payments accepted. Playground and pool available. Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and washers and dryers. Minutes to Creekside Town Center and Westfield Galleria. Next to I-80.
11 Units Available
Harding
Pinnacle at Galleria Luxury Apartments
1100 Roseville Pkwy, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,852
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,308
1256 sqft
This beautiful community offers a fitness center, pool, playground and media center. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, balconies and in-unit laundry. It's also only moments from Ridge at Creekside and Central Park.
10 Units Available
Harding
Terraces at Highland Reserve
700 Gibson Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1170 sqft
A beautiful location that's recently renovated with granite countertops, lots of storage and hardwood floors. Lots of amenities, including a fire pit, pool, lobby and grill area. Units come fully furnished. Garages available.
4 Units Available
Highland Park
Coventry Park
751 Central Park Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,835
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,540
1478 sqft
Community offers clubhouse, cyber internet cafe and outdoor recreation area. Homes have large floorplans, ceiling fans and fireplace. Located steps from shopping and dining options.
7 Units Available
Harding
Villages of the Galleria
701 Gibson Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Roseville's Premier Luxury Condominium Rentals! Style, sophistication, beautiful landscaping and stunning architecture accent the Villages of the Galleria apartment homes, located in dynamic Roseville, California.
1 Unit Available
Highland Park
605 Dante Circle
605 Dante Circle, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1364 sqft
605 Dante Circle Available 05/15/20 Lovely 2 Bed/2.5 Ba Roseville Home- Available 05/15/2020 - Prime location and a great opportunity to rent this beautiful condo in the desirable Campania Village.
Results within 5 miles of Rocklin
3 Units Available
Kaseberg - Kingswood
Adora
512 Adora Cir, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1225 sqft
Homes with designer lights, attached parking garages, private patios and additional sound insulation. Common amenities include a saltwater pool, grilling stations and an outdoor gym. Less than 10 minutes from Westfield Galleria.
4 Units Available
Cirby Side
Cobblestone Creek
1010 Madden Ln, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,544
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
986 sqft
Cobblestone Creek Apartment Homes wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
