Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:07 AM

Meridian at Stanford Ranch

2121 Sunset Blvd · (916) 571-0328
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2121 Sunset Blvd, Rocklin, CA 95765

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2323 · Avail. now

$1,431

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 714 sqft

Unit 0913 · Avail. now

$1,446

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 714 sqft

Unit 3124 · Avail. now

$1,644

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 819 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3024 · Avail. now

$1,798

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1042 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Meridian at Stanford Ranch.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
garage
24hr concierge
24hr maintenance
coffee bar
game room
green community
media room
online portal
package receiving
shuffle board
Welcome home! The Meridian at Stanford Ranch offers a selection of spacious one and two bedroom apartments in Rocklin CA that have been thoughtfully designed for your comfort and convenience. Our apartments offer amenities such as roomy walk-in closets, nine-foot ceilings, full-size washer dryer and large patios with expansive wetland views.

Our Rocklin CA apartments offer a variety of upscale community amenities, including our resort-style pool and spa, internet caf&eacute; equipped with iPad stations, 24-hour fitness studio and so much more. Enjoy an outdoor meal at our barbecue area, run your furry companion around the on-site dog park, or kick up your feet in our cozy resident lounge. Our Rocklin apartments are conveniently located near world-class shopping such as the Galleria at Roseville and The Fountains which also feature a wide selection of shops, restaurants, and entertainment. We are also perfectly situated near award-winning Rocklin schools, community parks, and event centers.

The Meridian at Stanford Ranch is ideal for family living. Our prime location and upscale amenities will be met by our friendly and attentive community staff to ensure that coming home is the best part of your day. We know you will enjoy our amazing apartments for rent. Call us today and schedule a private tour to discover your new home at The Meridian at Stanford Ranch.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $48 per applicant
Deposit: $400 1 bedroom; $500 2 bedroom
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $750
limit: 2
rent: $35/month
restrictions: Breed, weight
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $35
Cats
deposit: $500
rent: $35
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Meridian at Stanford Ranch have any available units?
Meridian at Stanford Ranch has 4 units available starting at $1,431 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Meridian at Stanford Ranch have?
Some of Meridian at Stanford Ranch's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Meridian at Stanford Ranch currently offering any rent specials?
Meridian at Stanford Ranch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Meridian at Stanford Ranch pet-friendly?
Yes, Meridian at Stanford Ranch is pet friendly.
Does Meridian at Stanford Ranch offer parking?
Yes, Meridian at Stanford Ranch offers parking.
Does Meridian at Stanford Ranch have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Meridian at Stanford Ranch offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Meridian at Stanford Ranch have a pool?
Yes, Meridian at Stanford Ranch has a pool.
Does Meridian at Stanford Ranch have accessible units?
No, Meridian at Stanford Ranch does not have accessible units.
Does Meridian at Stanford Ranch have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Meridian at Stanford Ranch has units with dishwashers.
Does Meridian at Stanford Ranch have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Meridian at Stanford Ranch has units with air conditioning.
