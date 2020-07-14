Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse internet cafe dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub internet access cats allowed garage 24hr concierge 24hr maintenance coffee bar game room green community media room online portal package receiving shuffle board

Welcome home! The Meridian at Stanford Ranch offers a selection of spacious one and two bedroom apartments in Rocklin CA that have been thoughtfully designed for your comfort and convenience. Our apartments offer amenities such as roomy walk-in closets, nine-foot ceilings, full-size washer dryer and large patios with expansive wetland views.



Our Rocklin CA apartments offer a variety of upscale community amenities, including our resort-style pool and spa, internet café equipped with iPad stations, 24-hour fitness studio and so much more. Enjoy an outdoor meal at our barbecue area, run your furry companion around the on-site dog park, or kick up your feet in our cozy resident lounge. Our Rocklin apartments are conveniently located near world-class shopping such as the Galleria at Roseville and The Fountains which also feature a wide selection of shops, restaurants, and entertainment. We are also perfectly situated near award-winning Rocklin schools, community parks, and event centers.



The Meridian at Stanford Ranch is ideal for family living. Our prime location and upscale amenities will be met by our friendly and attentive community staff to ensure that coming home is the best part of your day. We know you will enjoy our amazing apartments for rent. Call us today and schedule a private tour to discover your new home at The Meridian at Stanford Ranch.