Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 PM

The Vue at Rocklin Ridge

Open Now until 5:30pm
5902 Springview Dr · (916) 619-4847
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5902 Springview Dr, Rocklin, CA 95677
Sunset Whitney

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 301 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,735

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 840 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Vue at Rocklin Ridge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
bathtub
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
car wash area
parking
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
valet service
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
trash valet
The Vue at Rocklin Ridge, More than just an apartment... A community!

The Vue at Rocklin Ridge apartments you can enjoy the peace of the country with all the pleasures of the city. Live amongst the stately old oaks along Antelope Creek, yet so close to work, recreation, great dining, and entertainment.

Come relax and unwind at The Vue at Rocklin Ridge! Our mature park-like landscaped community features many amenities for you to enjoy including two refreshing pools and nature trails. Our prime location is sure to impress as we are conveniently located near Galleria, parks, and schools.

After coming home to one of our spacious one and two bedroom apartments you’ll soon agree The Vue at Rocklin Ridge was the best choice. Our homes offer character, charm and style, which include a gas fireplace, full-size washer and dryer and more.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $51
Deposit: $400
Additional: Renter's insurance required, water, sewer, garbage, valet trash $81.91/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $400
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: 25 lbs max.
Dogs
deposit: $400
rent: $30
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Cats
deposit: $400
rent: $30
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Vue at Rocklin Ridge have any available units?
The Vue at Rocklin Ridge has a unit available for $1,735 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does The Vue at Rocklin Ridge have?
Some of The Vue at Rocklin Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Vue at Rocklin Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
The Vue at Rocklin Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Vue at Rocklin Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, The Vue at Rocklin Ridge is pet friendly.
Does The Vue at Rocklin Ridge offer parking?
Yes, The Vue at Rocklin Ridge offers parking.
Does The Vue at Rocklin Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Vue at Rocklin Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Vue at Rocklin Ridge have a pool?
Yes, The Vue at Rocklin Ridge has a pool.
Does The Vue at Rocklin Ridge have accessible units?
No, The Vue at Rocklin Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does The Vue at Rocklin Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, The Vue at Rocklin Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does The Vue at Rocklin Ridge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Vue at Rocklin Ridge has units with air conditioning.
