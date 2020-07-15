Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool garage hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr concierge 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill car wash area carport cc payments coffee bar conference room courtyard dog park e-payments game room green community guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby media room online portal package receiving shuffle board smoke-free community

East of Sacramento, before the rolling hills rise to meet the majestic Sierra, lies the beautiful master-planned community of The Winsted at Sunset West. Each individual apartment home offers residents features normally found only in custom homes. Choose from one of our seven bright and airy floor plans with open living and dining areas. Lounge by our resort-style swimming pool and heated spa with expansive sunbathing and lounging areas. Tour our photo gallery or schedule a tour to see for yourself why The Winsted at Sunset West is the perfect place to call home.