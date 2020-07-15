All apartments in Rocklin
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:20 AM

The Winsted

101 Coppervale Cir · (916) 619-4070
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

101 Coppervale Cir, Rocklin, CA 95765
Sunset West

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1815 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,739

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 819 sqft

Unit 1521 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,829

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 945 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0528 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,989

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

Unit 1327 · Avail. now

$2,064

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0927 · Avail. Jul 25

$2,159

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1247 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Winsted.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr concierge
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
car wash area
carport
cc payments
coffee bar
conference room
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
game room
green community
guest parking
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
media room
online portal
package receiving
shuffle board
smoke-free community
East of Sacramento, before the rolling hills rise to meet the majestic Sierra, lies the beautiful master-planned community of The Winsted at Sunset West. Each individual apartment home offers residents features normally found only in custom homes. Choose from one of our seven bright and airy floor plans with open living and dining areas. Lounge by our resort-style swimming pool and heated spa with expansive sunbathing and lounging areas. Tour our photo gallery or schedule a tour to see for yourself why The Winsted at Sunset West is the perfect place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $52
Deposit: $400- 1 BDRM; $500 2-BDRM; $600 3-BDRM
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $35
Cats
deposit: $500
rent: $35
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Winsted have any available units?
The Winsted has 5 units available starting at $1,739 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Winsted have?
Some of The Winsted's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Winsted currently offering any rent specials?
The Winsted is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Winsted pet-friendly?
Yes, The Winsted is pet friendly.
Does The Winsted offer parking?
Yes, The Winsted offers parking.
Does The Winsted have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Winsted offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Winsted have a pool?
Yes, The Winsted has a pool.
Does The Winsted have accessible units?
Yes, The Winsted has accessible units.
Does The Winsted have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Winsted has units with dishwashers.
Does The Winsted have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Winsted has units with air conditioning.
