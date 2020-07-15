The Winsted

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $52
Deposit: $400- 1 BDRM; $500 2-BDRM; $600 3-BDRM
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $35
Cats
deposit: $500
rent: $35
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.