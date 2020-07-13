All apartments in Rocklin
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:24 AM

Garnet Creek

5002 Jewel St · (916) 246-2399
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rocklin
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Balcony
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Pool
Location

5002 Jewel St, Rocklin, CA 95677

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0626 · Avail. now

$1,735

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 795 sqft

Unit 0624 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,735

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 795 sqft

Unit 0831 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,735

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 795 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1025 · Avail. Aug 4

$2,190

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1160 sqft

Unit 1034 · Avail. Jul 22

$2,190

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1160 sqft

Unit 1026 · Avail. Aug 5

$2,215

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1160 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Garnet Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
courtyard
fire pit
24hr gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
pool table
shuffle board
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
package receiving
cats allowed
internet access
key fob access
If you're looking for the perfect apartments in Rocklin, CA then look no further. The Garnet Creek Apartments has an inviting and welcoming feeling that makes all the residents feel at home. we have one, two and three bedroom apartments equipped with spectacular amenities like stainless steel appliances, gas range stoves, ample closet space, in-unit washer, and dryer, and a private balcony or patio.

Our pet-friendly apartments in Rocklin have community amenities that are just as great as our apartment ones. The saltwater swimming pool and heated spa are residential favorites. Have fun in our game room, with a pool table and shuffleboard. Our fitness center is open 24 hours and our plush grounds are always well groomed. You'll feel at ease with our highly trained staff members ready to assist you in any way they can.

Take delight and enjoy the view of our new trail along the small creek. We are just minutes away from award-winning schools, shopping, dining places, entertainment need

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $47.72 per applicant
Deposit: $400 (1 bedroom). $500 (2 bedroom) $600 (3 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Garnet Creek have any available units?
Garnet Creek has 10 units available starting at $1,735 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Garnet Creek have?
Some of Garnet Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Garnet Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Garnet Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Garnet Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Garnet Creek is pet friendly.
Does Garnet Creek offer parking?
Yes, Garnet Creek offers parking.
Does Garnet Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Garnet Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Garnet Creek have a pool?
Yes, Garnet Creek has a pool.
Does Garnet Creek have accessible units?
No, Garnet Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Garnet Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Garnet Creek has units with dishwashers.
Does Garnet Creek have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Garnet Creek has units with air conditioning.
