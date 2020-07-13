Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup granite counters oven refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court business center car wash area clubhouse courtyard fire pit 24hr gym game room parking playground pool pool table shuffle board e-payments bbq/grill garage hot tub package receiving cats allowed internet access key fob access

If you're looking for the perfect apartments in Rocklin, CA then look no further. The Garnet Creek Apartments has an inviting and welcoming feeling that makes all the residents feel at home. we have one, two and three bedroom apartments equipped with spectacular amenities like stainless steel appliances, gas range stoves, ample closet space, in-unit washer, and dryer, and a private balcony or patio.



Our pet-friendly apartments in Rocklin have community amenities that are just as great as our apartment ones. The saltwater swimming pool and heated spa are residential favorites. Have fun in our game room, with a pool table and shuffleboard. Our fitness center is open 24 hours and our plush grounds are always well groomed. You'll feel at ease with our highly trained staff members ready to assist you in any way they can.



Take delight and enjoy the view of our new trail along the small creek. We are just minutes away from award-winning schools, shopping, dining places, entertainment need