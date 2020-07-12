/
102 Apartments for rent in Mission Grove, Riverside, CA
Estancia
7871 S Mission Grove Parkway, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,654
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,758
911 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments in Mission style, near Trautwein Road and Mission Grove Parkway South. All units feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Pool, gym and hot tub on site.
Mission Grove Park
7450 Northrop Dr, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish homes with 9-foot ceilings and upgraded appliances. Community includes a bark park, fitness facility and business center. Close to University of California, Riverside and Sycamore Canyon Wilderness Park. Near I-215.
253 Cottonwood Ave
253 Cottonwood Avenue, Riverside, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2038 sqft
Excellent single story 4 bd,2 ba home in Mission Grove. 1/2 mile from Mission Grove shopping center with diverse shops and restaurants. Excellent schools and near to fwys.
960 Country Club Dr
960 Country Club Drive, Riverside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1995 sqft
Beautiful single story Canyon Crest home - This beautiful 2,000 SF home features a formal dining area, eat-in kitchen, large living room with a double-sided fireplace that leads to a bonus room perfect for a casual family room, office or whatever
5957 Wimbledon Drive
5957 Wimbledon Drive, Riverside, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2012 sqft
Adorable cottage style home in highly sought after area of Canyon Crest! Walking distance to country club and golfing. Larger than it appears from the front. It boasts over 2000 sq. ft with all 4 bedrooms on first floor.
8444 Applegate Ct
8444 Applegate Ct, Riverside, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2726 sqft
Orangecrest 4 Bedroom - **NEWER CARPET**NEWER PAINT** (Both less than 1 year old) Private cul-de-sac location. Walking distance to playground and community center. Lush landscaped front and rear yards.
Fresco
12640 Memorial Way, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1233 sqft
With two pools, a clubhouse and hydrotherapy spas, this community's amenities are only overshadowed by its location. The 60 and 215 are nearby, along with Moreno Valley Mall. Units are furnished and feature walk-in closets.
The Trails at Canyon Crest
5377 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,660
1238 sqft
Welcome to The Trails at Canyon Crest, a brand-new luxury apartment home community in East Riverside, California.
Berkdale Apartments
1234 W Blaine St, Riverside, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,310
465 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
729 sqft
Unique studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with upgraded kitchens, tile backsplash, faux-hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community has picnic plaza, sparkling pools, fitness studio and Wi-Fi lounge.
Villas at Towngate
13120 Day St, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,573
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1278 sqft
Apartment complex features Italian architecture with courtyards and balconies, a clubhouse, pool, spa and Italianate architecture. Units have ceiling fans, dishwashers, washer/dryer, private patio/balcony and central air conditioning.
Sorano
12046 Clark Street, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,740
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1160 sqft
Sorano Apartments represents the ultimate expression of timeless Southern California living. This brand-new apartment community offers a world of simple sophistication, framed with endless, fascinating area activities.
Colonnade at Sycamore Highlands
5880 Fair Isle Dr, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,671
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,016
1051 sqft
Easy access to I-215. Close to a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Pet-friendly community offers onsite pool, 24-hour gym and Jacuzzi. Apartment features private patio, granite countertops and fireplace.
Mission Lofts
3050 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside, CA
Studio
$1,637
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,822
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,212
989 sqft
Experience modern urban luxury surrounded by unsurpassed historical prestige. Mission Lofts is a dynamic urban community that holds nothing back.
Core at Sycamore Highlands
5946 Sycamore Canyon Blvd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,840
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,097
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1386 sqft
At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information!Deep inside, we know exactly what's essential to make us happy.
Windwood
1120 W Linden St, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,415
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
876 sqft
Variety of recently renovated floor plans in community near University Village. Private, gated entrance. Amenities feature clubhouse, game room, pool and pool table. Pet-friendly community with hot tub and on-site laundry.
The Hills At Quail Run
5059 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,330
1320 sqft
Located just steps from Quail Run Park and near the Moreno Valley Freeway, these tasteful apartments offer spacious floor plans, plush carpeting and great views.
Vista Imperio
5880 Lochmoor Dr, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,712
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,864
979 sqft
Well-equipped apartments close to Sycamore Parks and the I-215. Apartments feature hardwood floors, granite worktops, fireplace, walk-in closets, patios and more. The complex has a pool, hot tub and gym.
Sorelle
12159 Calle Sombra, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
931 sqft
Newly renovated apartment homes with white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Custom touches like accent walls make this place feel like home. Easy access to the freeway and Los Angeles/Orange County.
Castlerock
5700 Lochmoor Dr, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,765
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1080 sqft
Sophisticated apartments features coffee bar, hot tub and a courtyard. There are six beautiful floor plans to choose from, offering both convenience and luxury. Apartments offer hardwood floors, granite counters, ceiling fans, patios and balconies.
Stone Canyon
5100 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1122 sqft
Resort-style complex with incredible views. Located in picturesque Sycamore Canyon Park. Sustainable and very pet-friendly. Amenities include movie theater and basketball court. Apartments are recently renovated.
Legends of Rancho Belago
13292 Lasselle St, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,524
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,836
1084 sqft
Luxury Apartments in Moreno Valley, CALuxury living awaits you at The Legends at Rancho Belago Apartments, located in the upscale and highly desirable neighborhood of Rancho Belago in Moreno Valley, CA.
Imperial Hardware Lofts
3750 Main Street, Riverside, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,199
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1131 sqft
In a city surrounded by landmarks of old, a new landmark is rising in the heart of Downtown Riverside.
Main+Nine
3870 Main Street, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,899
1294 sqft
The Award-Winning Main+Nine is an intimate, handcrafted community that blends five-stories of apartment lofts with two-stories of creative offices and a ground floor cafe bistro to deliver the best of urban living in the heart of the New Downtown
Elevate at TownGate
13400 Elsworth St, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location, close to Cottonwood Avenue, shops and dining. Units have patio or balcony, dishwasher, and more. Community includes parking and pool and is pet-friendly.
