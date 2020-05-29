All apartments in Riverside County
33711 Spring Brook Circle
Last updated April 19 2020 at 3:15 PM

33711 Spring Brook Circle

33711 Spring Brook Circle · (951) 294-2383
Location

33711 Spring Brook Circle, Riverside County, CA 92592

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,495

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2563 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fire pit
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful Single Story located on a quiet cul-de-sac. This home is very open with 12' ceilings, beautiful tile flooring, a large open kitchen, large living room, formal dining room with a custom wood panel wall, Spacious family room with beautiful stone walls and wood beamed ceiling. One side of the home offers 2 spare bedrooms and a 3rd bedroom set up as an office, a large laundry room and full hall bathroom. The other side of the house offers private master bedroom and bathroom. The backyard is an entertainers dream with tall, full house width Aluma-wood patio covers, gas fire pit and over-sized fountain. The garage offers 3 parking spaces, work bench, cabinets and fresh epoxy flooring. This house is beautiful and is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33711 Spring Brook Circle have any available units?
33711 Spring Brook Circle has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 33711 Spring Brook Circle have?
Some of 33711 Spring Brook Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33711 Spring Brook Circle currently offering any rent specials?
33711 Spring Brook Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33711 Spring Brook Circle pet-friendly?
No, 33711 Spring Brook Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverside County.
Does 33711 Spring Brook Circle offer parking?
Yes, 33711 Spring Brook Circle offers parking.
Does 33711 Spring Brook Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33711 Spring Brook Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33711 Spring Brook Circle have a pool?
No, 33711 Spring Brook Circle does not have a pool.
Does 33711 Spring Brook Circle have accessible units?
No, 33711 Spring Brook Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 33711 Spring Brook Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 33711 Spring Brook Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33711 Spring Brook Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 33711 Spring Brook Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
