33711 Spring Brook Circle

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful Single Story located on a quiet cul-de-sac. This home is very open with 12' ceilings, beautiful tile flooring, a large open kitchen, large living room, formal dining room with a custom wood panel wall, Spacious family room with beautiful stone walls and wood beamed ceiling. One side of the home offers 2 spare bedrooms and a 3rd bedroom set up as an office, a large laundry room and full hall bathroom. The other side of the house offers private master bedroom and bathroom. The backyard is an entertainers dream with tall, full house width Aluma-wood patio covers, gas fire pit and over-sized fountain. The garage offers 3 parking spaces, work bench, cabinets and fresh epoxy flooring. This house is beautiful and is a must see!