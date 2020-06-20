978 Haven Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access

Enjoy the abundant space and natural lighting in this recently renovated, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom duplex home property rental on the Friendly Acres neighborhood in Redwood City.



Easy commuter access to many awesome workplaces such as Stanford, Facebook, Box, Google, and the USGS. The Marsh Manor Shopping Center is a five-minute walk through the neighborhood. It's a great place to eat, shop and exercise.



It's like new -- only better! The setting is private and convenient. It is a second story duplex unit situated towards the back of a deep lot with a nice yard. There are no shared walls for living spaces. The living room and master bedroom have French doors opening onto a redwood balcony that overlooks the yard. The bright and spacious interior has polished hardwood flooring throughout, skylights, big slider windows, and recessed lighting. Its kitchen has fine white-painted cabinets with ample storage, smooth countertops, refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave. The bathroom has a vanity cabinet, shower/tub combo enclosed in a metal-framed sliding glass panel. It has central gas furnace heating. A hookup for washer and dryer is also available. Sorry, no pets and no smoking allowed.



It comes with a 2-car attached garage and on-street parking. Tenant pays cable, internet, gas, and electricity. The owner pays for the gardener, water, and garbage services.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=pWpawUoB3Tq



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Andrew Spinas Park, Flood County Park, and Bayfront Park.



No Pets Allowed



