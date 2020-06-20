All apartments in Redwood City
Redwood City, CA
978 Haven Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

978 Haven Avenue

978 Haven Avenue · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Redwood City
Friendly Acres
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Location

978 Haven Avenue, Redwood City, CA 94063
Friendly Acres

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$3,850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1078 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
Enjoy the abundant space and natural lighting in this recently renovated, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom duplex home property rental on the Friendly Acres neighborhood in Redwood City.

Easy commuter access to many awesome workplaces such as Stanford, Facebook, Box, Google, and the USGS. The Marsh Manor Shopping Center is a five-minute walk through the neighborhood. It's a great place to eat, shop and exercise.

It's like new -- only better! The setting is private and convenient. It is a second story duplex unit situated towards the back of a deep lot with a nice yard. There are no shared walls for living spaces. The living room and master bedroom have French doors opening onto a redwood balcony that overlooks the yard. The bright and spacious interior has polished hardwood flooring throughout, skylights, big slider windows, and recessed lighting. Its kitchen has fine white-painted cabinets with ample storage, smooth countertops, refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave. The bathroom has a vanity cabinet, shower/tub combo enclosed in a metal-framed sliding glass panel. It has central gas furnace heating. A hookup for washer and dryer is also available. Sorry, no pets and no smoking allowed.

It comes with a 2-car attached garage and on-street parking. Tenant pays cable, internet, gas, and electricity. The owner pays for the gardener, water, and garbage services.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=pWpawUoB3Tq

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Andrew Spinas Park, Flood County Park, and Bayfront Park.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5813041)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 978 Haven Avenue have any available units?
978 Haven Avenue has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Redwood City, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Redwood City Rent Report.
What amenities does 978 Haven Avenue have?
Some of 978 Haven Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 978 Haven Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
978 Haven Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 978 Haven Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 978 Haven Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redwood City.
Does 978 Haven Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 978 Haven Avenue does offer parking.
Does 978 Haven Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 978 Haven Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 978 Haven Avenue have a pool?
No, 978 Haven Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 978 Haven Avenue have accessible units?
No, 978 Haven Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 978 Haven Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 978 Haven Avenue has units with dishwashers.
