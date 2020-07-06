904 Camino Real #106 - 106

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful Brookside Village 2 bed 2 bath condo. Remodeled bathrooms. New Carpet in bedrooms. Hardwood floors. 2 parking spots with storage. Unit located on Camino Real so you and your guest can park right in front of your unit.

Beautiful Brookside Village 2 bed 2 bath condo. Remodeled bathrooms. New Carpet in bedrooms. Hardwood floors. 2 parking spots with storage. Unit located on Camino Real so you and your guest can park right in front of your unit.