Redondo Beach, CA
904 Camino Real #106 - 106
Last updated April 16 2020 at 7:27 PM

904 Camino Real #106 - 106

904 S Camino Real · No Longer Available
Location

904 S Camino Real, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful Brookside Village 2 bed 2 bath condo. Remodeled bathrooms. New Carpet in bedrooms. Hardwood floors. 2 parking spots with storage. Unit located on Camino Real so you and your guest can park right in front of your unit.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 904 Camino Real #106 - 106 have any available units?
904 Camino Real #106 - 106 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 904 Camino Real #106 - 106 have?
Some of 904 Camino Real #106 - 106's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 904 Camino Real #106 - 106 currently offering any rent specials?
904 Camino Real #106 - 106 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 Camino Real #106 - 106 pet-friendly?
No, 904 Camino Real #106 - 106 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 904 Camino Real #106 - 106 offer parking?
Yes, 904 Camino Real #106 - 106 offers parking.
Does 904 Camino Real #106 - 106 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 904 Camino Real #106 - 106 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 904 Camino Real #106 - 106 have a pool?
Yes, 904 Camino Real #106 - 106 has a pool.
Does 904 Camino Real #106 - 106 have accessible units?
No, 904 Camino Real #106 - 106 does not have accessible units.
Does 904 Camino Real #106 - 106 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 904 Camino Real #106 - 106 has units with dishwashers.
Does 904 Camino Real #106 - 106 have units with air conditioning?
No, 904 Camino Real #106 - 106 does not have units with air conditioning.

