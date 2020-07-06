904 S Camino Real, Redondo Beach, CA 90277 South Redondo Beach
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful Brookside Village 2 bed 2 bath condo. Remodeled bathrooms. New Carpet in bedrooms. Hardwood floors. 2 parking spots with storage. Unit located on Camino Real so you and your guest can park right in front of your unit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 904 Camino Real #106 - 106 have any available units?
904 Camino Real #106 - 106 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 904 Camino Real #106 - 106 have?
Some of 904 Camino Real #106 - 106's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 904 Camino Real #106 - 106 currently offering any rent specials?
904 Camino Real #106 - 106 is not currently offering any rent specials.