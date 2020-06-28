All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated October 12 2019 at 7:36 AM

834 N Lucia Avenue

834 North Lucia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

834 North Lucia Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nestled on a gorgeous tree lined street, this fantastic Pet Friendly ocean view townhouse has everything you are looking for in a beach home. The private gated entry opens to a palm tree flanked walkway. Inside the finishes and views will amaze. Upstairs you are greeted by brand new wood laminate floors, cathedral wood beamed ceilings, reclaimed shiplap fireplace with a Pottery Barn mantle. The open concept living and dining areas lead to 2 separate ocean view patios. The chef’s kitchen has all stainless appliances, a wine fridge and granite countertops. A master suite takes in views all the way to Malibu and has an en suite bath with fine travertine tile. Downstairs, the stone entryway leads to 2 spacious bedrooms, a full bathroom, another private patio, and the included washer and dryer. Other features include custom ordered energy efficient windows, a cool roof coating, central heating and recessed lighting. The attached oversized 2 car garage has built in storage and dual electric car charging outlets. All of this at a price within reach and in walking distance to both Redondo and Hermosa Beach piers, Whole Foods, fine dining, world class schools, and the dog park. Make this incredible home yours.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 834 N Lucia Avenue have any available units?
834 N Lucia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 834 N Lucia Avenue have?
Some of 834 N Lucia Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 834 N Lucia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
834 N Lucia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 834 N Lucia Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 834 N Lucia Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 834 N Lucia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 834 N Lucia Avenue offers parking.
Does 834 N Lucia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 834 N Lucia Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 834 N Lucia Avenue have a pool?
No, 834 N Lucia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 834 N Lucia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 834 N Lucia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 834 N Lucia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 834 N Lucia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 834 N Lucia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 834 N Lucia Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
