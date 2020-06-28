834 N Lucia Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nestled on a gorgeous tree lined street, this fantastic Pet Friendly ocean view townhouse has everything you are looking for in a beach home. The private gated entry opens to a palm tree flanked walkway. Inside the finishes and views will amaze. Upstairs you are greeted by brand new wood laminate floors, cathedral wood beamed ceilings, reclaimed shiplap fireplace with a Pottery Barn mantle. The open concept living and dining areas lead to 2 separate ocean view patios. The chef’s kitchen has all stainless appliances, a wine fridge and granite countertops. A master suite takes in views all the way to Malibu and has an en suite bath with fine travertine tile. Downstairs, the stone entryway leads to 2 spacious bedrooms, a full bathroom, another private patio, and the included washer and dryer. Other features include custom ordered energy efficient windows, a cool roof coating, central heating and recessed lighting. The attached oversized 2 car garage has built in storage and dual electric car charging outlets. All of this at a price within reach and in walking distance to both Redondo and Hermosa Beach piers, Whole Foods, fine dining, world class schools, and the dog park. Make this incredible home yours.