826 Camino Real

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly gym pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym pool hot tub tennis court

This is the perfect location within the beautifully landscaped and serene Brookside Village! This pet-friendly unit is located in a quiet and desirable part of the complex and features two Bedrooms, two bathrooms, Quartz Kitchen Counter Tops, LG appliances, and honey Oak Hardwood floors. This complex includes two pools, hot tubs, a gym, tennis courts, and a clubhouse. Close to all of Redondo's award-winning schools, Alta Vista and Wilderness parks are just across the street, and the beach is only a few blocks away. Enjoy your morning coffee or evening cocktails on the large South Facing Balcony. It's easy to feel right at home in this wonderful community!