Redondo Beach, CA
826 Camino Real
Last updated May 19 2020 at 9:15 PM

826 Camino Real

826 S Camino Real · No Longer Available
Location

826 S Camino Real, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
This is the perfect location within the beautifully landscaped and serene Brookside Village! This pet-friendly unit is located in a quiet and desirable part of the complex and features two Bedrooms, two bathrooms, Quartz Kitchen Counter Tops, LG appliances, and honey Oak Hardwood floors. This complex includes two pools, hot tubs, a gym, tennis courts, and a clubhouse. Close to all of Redondo's award-winning schools, Alta Vista and Wilderness parks are just across the street, and the beach is only a few blocks away. Enjoy your morning coffee or evening cocktails on the large South Facing Balcony. It's easy to feel right at home in this wonderful community!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 826 Camino Real have any available units?
826 Camino Real doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 826 Camino Real have?
Some of 826 Camino Real's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 826 Camino Real currently offering any rent specials?
826 Camino Real is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 826 Camino Real pet-friendly?
Yes, 826 Camino Real is pet friendly.
Does 826 Camino Real offer parking?
No, 826 Camino Real does not offer parking.
Does 826 Camino Real have units with washers and dryers?
No, 826 Camino Real does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 826 Camino Real have a pool?
Yes, 826 Camino Real has a pool.
Does 826 Camino Real have accessible units?
No, 826 Camino Real does not have accessible units.
Does 826 Camino Real have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 826 Camino Real has units with dishwashers.
Does 826 Camino Real have units with air conditioning?
No, 826 Camino Real does not have units with air conditioning.

