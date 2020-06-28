812 South CATALINA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage media room

A spectacular beach living oasis awaits you and your family when you move into "The Villas at Redondo Beach." Ocean adjacent, a scant walk to the ocean and steps to the sand. This Spanish Villa has 3003 SF of exquisite living space that includes 4 BDRs + 4 1/2 BTHs.Your slice of heaven consists of 3 unique levels + the roof deck w/stunning panoramic views and is great for lounging and dining.On 1st level you will find the 4th BDR w/full bth.Canalso be used as a media room/den. this space is terrific in scope and scale.Down the hall you will find full sized laundry room w/top of the line washer/dryer. Direct access to the Villa from this floor through x-tra large double car garage which contains ample storage place for all those beachtoys. The meticulous attention to detail is what sets this property apart from others. The bounty of natural light in this beautifully warm environment gives a welcoming sense of comfort. Prepare yourself to fall in love!