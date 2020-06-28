All apartments in Redondo Beach
Home
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
812 South CATALINA Avenue
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM

812 South CATALINA Avenue

812 South Catalina Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

812 South Catalina Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
A spectacular beach living oasis awaits you and your family when you move into "The Villas at Redondo Beach." Ocean adjacent, a scant walk to the ocean and steps to the sand. This Spanish Villa has 3003 SF of exquisite living space that includes 4 BDRs + 4 1/2 BTHs.Your slice of heaven consists of 3 unique levels + the roof deck w/stunning panoramic views and is great for lounging and dining.On 1st level you will find the 4th BDR w/full bth.Canalso be used as a media room/den. this space is terrific in scope and scale.Down the hall you will find full sized laundry room w/top of the line washer/dryer. Direct access to the Villa from this floor through x-tra large double car garage which contains ample storage place for all those beachtoys. The meticulous attention to detail is what sets this property apart from others. The bounty of natural light in this beautifully warm environment gives a welcoming sense of comfort. Prepare yourself to fall in love!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 812 South CATALINA Avenue have any available units?
812 South CATALINA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 812 South CATALINA Avenue have?
Some of 812 South CATALINA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 812 South CATALINA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
812 South CATALINA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 South CATALINA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 812 South CATALINA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 812 South CATALINA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 812 South CATALINA Avenue offers parking.
Does 812 South CATALINA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 812 South CATALINA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 South CATALINA Avenue have a pool?
No, 812 South CATALINA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 812 South CATALINA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 812 South CATALINA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 812 South CATALINA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 812 South CATALINA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 812 South CATALINA Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 812 South CATALINA Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
