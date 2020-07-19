812 N Juanita Avenue

Amenities

STUNNING, one of a kind, Contemporary style home designed by Miku with "Dream Home Designs,Inc" and built by Patru with "Best Built Construction,Inc."Garage level- Large private bedroom with lots of closet space, large windows looking out at window well with planters & a private full bath. Extra deep garage with extra storage. Entry level Master Br with covered patio, Japanese inspired back yard with fountain. See thru fireplace with flat screen TV above, extra large master bath with soaking tub, large shower & walk-in closet.Two more bedrooms on this level with Jack and Jill bath. Top floor 5th Br with full bath with glass tile. Extra large living area with bamboo floors, concrete finish fireplace with flat screen TV above it , build in speakers in the ceiling for surround sound and concrete stairs. Large deck off living room. Great for entertaining! Dream kitchen with center island, granite counters, glass tile back splash, lime stone flooring,vegetable sink & stainless steel appliances, including fridge, 2 dish washers & built in coffee maker. Large roof deck with some views of ocean/city. Great location, 10 minute walk to Hermosa Beach Strand. Walking distance to schools, parks, dog park, market, restaurants etc. Close to LAX and freeways. A MUST SEE!

Also available furnished for $8500.00 per month.