812 N Juanita Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

812 N Juanita Avenue

812 North Juanita Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

812 North Juanita Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
STUNNING, one of a kind, Contemporary style home designed by Miku with "Dream Home Designs,Inc" and built by Patru with "Best Built Construction,Inc."Garage level- Large private bedroom with lots of closet space, large windows looking out at window well with planters & a private full bath. Extra deep garage with extra storage. Entry level Master Br with covered patio, Japanese inspired back yard with fountain. See thru fireplace with flat screen TV above, extra large master bath with soaking tub, large shower & walk-in closet.Two more bedrooms on this level with Jack and Jill bath. Top floor 5th Br with full bath with glass tile. Extra large living area with bamboo floors, concrete finish fireplace with flat screen TV above it , build in speakers in the ceiling for surround sound and concrete stairs. Large deck off living room. Great for entertaining! Dream kitchen with center island, granite counters, glass tile back splash, lime stone flooring,vegetable sink & stainless steel appliances, including fridge, 2 dish washers & built in coffee maker. Large roof deck with some views of ocean/city. Great location, 10 minute walk to Hermosa Beach Strand. Walking distance to schools, parks, dog park, market, restaurants etc. Close to LAX and freeways. A MUST SEE!
Also available furnished for $8500.00 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 812 N Juanita Avenue have any available units?
812 N Juanita Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 812 N Juanita Avenue have?
Some of 812 N Juanita Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 812 N Juanita Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
812 N Juanita Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 N Juanita Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 812 N Juanita Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 812 N Juanita Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 812 N Juanita Avenue offers parking.
Does 812 N Juanita Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 812 N Juanita Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 N Juanita Avenue have a pool?
No, 812 N Juanita Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 812 N Juanita Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 812 N Juanita Avenue has accessible units.
Does 812 N Juanita Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 812 N Juanita Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 812 N Juanita Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 812 N Juanita Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
