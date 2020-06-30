All apartments in Redondo Beach
810 N Paulina Avenue
Last updated April 22 2020 at 5:44 AM

810 N Paulina Avenue

810 North Paulina Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

810 North Paulina Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome home! This lovely house has fine finishes, an exceptional location, and abounding ocean views from both floors. The main level has large entertaining spaces with a formal living room with a deck and fireplace, professional grade kitchen, and an open concept family room and additional eating area that both lead out to the backyard. Hardwood floors throughout the main level! The entertainer's kitchen offers custom cabinetry, granite counters, and professional grade appliances including a 6 burner cooktop with griddle, double ovens, warming drawer and walk-in pantry. Enjoy views of the ocean from the formal living room or relax on the huge deck for fresh, ocean breezes. All bedrooms are located on the upper level along with a large laundry room. The master suite is spacious with its own ocean view balcony, fireplace, and large walk-in closet. The en suite master bath provides vaulted ceilings, a skylight, and offers double vanities, walk0in shower and a jacuzzi tub. Enjoy 180 degree ocean views from the rooftop deck. The backyard is private with mature landscaping. This is a fantastic neighborhood just minutes to the beach, dining, shopping, grocery stores, and freeway access. Exceptional schools too!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 N Paulina Avenue have any available units?
810 N Paulina Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 810 N Paulina Avenue have?
Some of 810 N Paulina Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 810 N Paulina Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
810 N Paulina Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 N Paulina Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 810 N Paulina Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 810 N Paulina Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 810 N Paulina Avenue offers parking.
Does 810 N Paulina Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 810 N Paulina Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 N Paulina Avenue have a pool?
No, 810 N Paulina Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 810 N Paulina Avenue have accessible units?
No, 810 N Paulina Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 810 N Paulina Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 810 N Paulina Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 810 N Paulina Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 810 N Paulina Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

