810 N Paulina Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Welcome home! This lovely house has fine finishes, an exceptional location, and abounding ocean views from both floors. The main level has large entertaining spaces with a formal living room with a deck and fireplace, professional grade kitchen, and an open concept family room and additional eating area that both lead out to the backyard. Hardwood floors throughout the main level! The entertainer's kitchen offers custom cabinetry, granite counters, and professional grade appliances including a 6 burner cooktop with griddle, double ovens, warming drawer and walk-in pantry. Enjoy views of the ocean from the formal living room or relax on the huge deck for fresh, ocean breezes. All bedrooms are located on the upper level along with a large laundry room. The master suite is spacious with its own ocean view balcony, fireplace, and large walk-in closet. The en suite master bath provides vaulted ceilings, a skylight, and offers double vanities, walk0in shower and a jacuzzi tub. Enjoy 180 degree ocean views from the rooftop deck. The backyard is private with mature landscaping. This is a fantastic neighborhood just minutes to the beach, dining, shopping, grocery stores, and freeway access. Exceptional schools too!