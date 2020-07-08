804 Esplanade 2

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly garage recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful ocean front apt - Property Id: 222831



Beautiful remodeled 1Bed/1Bath with spectacular views of the ocean and just steps away from the beach! Our property is also conveniently located near Redondo Beach Pier, restaurants, nightlife and entertainment, schools, Trader Joe's and much more. We are also minutes away from Rancho Palos Verdes, Hermosa Beach, and Manhattan Beach.



Our unit features...

-Vinyl wood style plank flooring throughout w carpet in bedroom.

-Come with stove, refrigerator and microwave

-Upgraded bathroom with new beautiful bathtub tile

-New blinds

-New Windows

-private Garage parking

-balcony with ocean view



On site manager and professional management

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/222831

Property Id 222831



(RLNE5731364)