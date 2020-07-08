All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

804 Esplanade 2

804 Esplanade · No Longer Available
Location

804 Esplanade, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful ocean front apt - Property Id: 222831

Beautiful remodeled 1Bed/1Bath with spectacular views of the ocean and just steps away from the beach! Our property is also conveniently located near Redondo Beach Pier, restaurants, nightlife and entertainment, schools, Trader Joe's and much more. We are also minutes away from Rancho Palos Verdes, Hermosa Beach, and Manhattan Beach.

Our unit features...
-Vinyl wood style plank flooring throughout w carpet in bedroom.
-Come with stove, refrigerator and microwave
-Upgraded bathroom with new beautiful bathtub tile
-New blinds
-New Windows
-private Garage parking
-balcony with ocean view

On site manager and professional management
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/222831
Property Id 222831

(RLNE5731364)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 804 Esplanade 2 have any available units?
804 Esplanade 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 804 Esplanade 2 have?
Some of 804 Esplanade 2's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 804 Esplanade 2 currently offering any rent specials?
804 Esplanade 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 Esplanade 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 804 Esplanade 2 is pet friendly.
Does 804 Esplanade 2 offer parking?
Yes, 804 Esplanade 2 offers parking.
Does 804 Esplanade 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 804 Esplanade 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 Esplanade 2 have a pool?
No, 804 Esplanade 2 does not have a pool.
Does 804 Esplanade 2 have accessible units?
No, 804 Esplanade 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 804 Esplanade 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 804 Esplanade 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 804 Esplanade 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 804 Esplanade 2 does not have units with air conditioning.

