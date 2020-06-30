800 Camino Real #104 - 104

Amenities

1 Bdrm 1 Bath Condo in Brookside Village! - Nice end unit with new paint throughout and laminate wood floors throughout. First-floor unit. Updated bathroom. Spacious open living and dining area off of the kitchen. New quartz countertops in the kitchen. Kitchen appliances include electric stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Coin laundry on the same level as unit. Brookside Village has many amenities to offer starting with a clubhouse, fitness center, 2 pools, 2 lighted tennis courts, and 2 saunas. This unit includes a 1 car parking space with storage area. 1-year lease. No pets. No Smoking.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3722699)