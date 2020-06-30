All apartments in Redondo Beach
Find more places like 800 Camino Real #104 - 104.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
800 Camino Real #104 - 104
Last updated August 17 2019 at 11:25 AM

800 Camino Real #104 - 104

800 Camino Real · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redondo Beach
See all
South Redondo Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

800 Camino Real, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
sauna
tennis court
1 Bdrm 1 Bath Condo in Brookside Village! - Nice end unit with new paint throughout and laminate wood floors throughout. First-floor unit. Updated bathroom. Spacious open living and dining area off of the kitchen. New quartz countertops in the kitchen. Kitchen appliances include electric stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Coin laundry on the same level as unit. Brookside Village has many amenities to offer starting with a clubhouse, fitness center, 2 pools, 2 lighted tennis courts, and 2 saunas. This unit includes a 1 car parking space with storage area. 1-year lease. No pets. No Smoking.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3722699)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 Camino Real #104 - 104 have any available units?
800 Camino Real #104 - 104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 800 Camino Real #104 - 104 have?
Some of 800 Camino Real #104 - 104's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 Camino Real #104 - 104 currently offering any rent specials?
800 Camino Real #104 - 104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Camino Real #104 - 104 pet-friendly?
No, 800 Camino Real #104 - 104 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 800 Camino Real #104 - 104 offer parking?
Yes, 800 Camino Real #104 - 104 offers parking.
Does 800 Camino Real #104 - 104 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 Camino Real #104 - 104 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Camino Real #104 - 104 have a pool?
Yes, 800 Camino Real #104 - 104 has a pool.
Does 800 Camino Real #104 - 104 have accessible units?
No, 800 Camino Real #104 - 104 does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Camino Real #104 - 104 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 Camino Real #104 - 104 has units with dishwashers.
Does 800 Camino Real #104 - 104 have units with air conditioning?
No, 800 Camino Real #104 - 104 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Sea Air
2020 Artesia Boulevard
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr
Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Similar Pages

Redondo Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRedondo Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
Redondo Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedondo Beach Apartments with Parking
Redondo Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAAlhambra, CAWest Hollywood, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CA
Buena Park, CABrea, CACulver City, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Redondo Beach
North Redondo Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles