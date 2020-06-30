All apartments in Redondo Beach
Find more places like 745 Avenue C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
745 Avenue C
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:07 AM

745 Avenue C

745 Avenue C · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redondo Beach
See all
South Redondo Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

745 Avenue C, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Remodeled 3 Bedroom Home with Large Yard - Just Blocks to the Beach! - Located just a short walk to The Esplanade, Beach and Redondo Village in the quiet and Charming "Avenues" neighborhood. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath bungalow style home has been fully remodeled, with Crown molding throughout. Wood molding on the windows and doors. Kitchen has Caesarstone counters and stainless steel appliances. Laminate hardwood floors. Bathrooms were re-tiled and finished with modern fixtures. Large back yard with patio for entertaining. Fully finished 2 car garage with opener.
Good Credit Required
Renters' Insurance Required
One Year Lease
No Smoking
Pet Considered with additional Fee - Submit pet on application

(RLNE3934328)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 745 Avenue C have any available units?
745 Avenue C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 745 Avenue C have?
Some of 745 Avenue C's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 745 Avenue C currently offering any rent specials?
745 Avenue C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 745 Avenue C pet-friendly?
Yes, 745 Avenue C is pet friendly.
Does 745 Avenue C offer parking?
Yes, 745 Avenue C offers parking.
Does 745 Avenue C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 745 Avenue C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 745 Avenue C have a pool?
No, 745 Avenue C does not have a pool.
Does 745 Avenue C have accessible units?
No, 745 Avenue C does not have accessible units.
Does 745 Avenue C have units with dishwashers?
No, 745 Avenue C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 745 Avenue C have units with air conditioning?
No, 745 Avenue C does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane
Redondo Beach, CA 90278

Similar Pages

Redondo Beach 1 BedroomsRedondo Beach 2 Bedrooms
Redondo Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedondo Beach Apartments with Parking
Redondo Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CA
San Dimas, CACulver City, CACerritos, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CACarson, CAWestminster, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Redondo Beach
North Redondo Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles