745 Avenue C

Remodeled 3 Bedroom Home with Large Yard - Just Blocks to the Beach! - Located just a short walk to The Esplanade, Beach and Redondo Village in the quiet and Charming "Avenues" neighborhood. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath bungalow style home has been fully remodeled, with Crown molding throughout. Wood molding on the windows and doors. Kitchen has Caesarstone counters and stainless steel appliances. Laminate hardwood floors. Bathrooms were re-tiled and finished with modern fixtures. Large back yard with patio for entertaining. Fully finished 2 car garage with opener.

Good Credit Required

Renters' Insurance Required

One Year Lease

No Smoking

Pet Considered with additional Fee - Submit pet on application



(RLNE3934328)