724 N Lucia Avenue

Amenities
BEAUTIFULLY INTERIOR REMODELED w OCEAN- VIEW
Unfurnished 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms Plus Family Room, Bonus Room, and Laundry Room. 2 car garage parking available, pet ok with deposit. stove, washer and dryer, hardwood floors, granite counters, blinds, large closets, fenced yard, balcony, patio, deck, quiet neighborhood, Live just blocks from the beach in beautiful South Redondo Beach. Huge main floor deck with upstairs balcony off of Master Bedroom. The large fenced rear yard is perfect for your pet (s)! Bedrooms are spacious with lots of light! Close to shopping, schools, and beach! $3800 Security Deposit, Tenant pays for all utilities, 1 Year Min. Lease, $3,600.00