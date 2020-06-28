All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated September 11 2019 at 6:57 AM

724 N Lucia Avenue

724 North Lucia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

724 North Lucia Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
BEAUTIFULLY INTERIOR REMODELED w OCEAN- VIEW
Unfurnished 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms Plus Family Room, Bonus Room, and Laundry Room. 2 car garage parking available, pet ok with deposit. stove, washer and dryer, hardwood floors, granite counters, blinds, large closets, fenced yard, balcony, patio, deck, quiet neighborhood, Live just blocks from the beach in beautiful South Redondo Beach. Huge main floor deck with upstairs balcony off of Master Bedroom. The large fenced rear yard is perfect for your pet (s)! Bedrooms are spacious with lots of light! Close to shopping, schools, and beach! $3800 Security Deposit, Tenant pays for all utilities, 1 Year Min. Lease, $3,600.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 724 N Lucia Avenue have any available units?
724 N Lucia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 724 N Lucia Avenue have?
Some of 724 N Lucia Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 724 N Lucia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
724 N Lucia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 724 N Lucia Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 724 N Lucia Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 724 N Lucia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 724 N Lucia Avenue offers parking.
Does 724 N Lucia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 724 N Lucia Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 724 N Lucia Avenue have a pool?
No, 724 N Lucia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 724 N Lucia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 724 N Lucia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 724 N Lucia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 724 N Lucia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 724 N Lucia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 724 N Lucia Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
