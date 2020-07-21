All apartments in Redondo Beach
Find more places like 717 Elvira Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
717 Elvira Avenue
Last updated September 7 2019 at 3:07 AM

717 Elvira Avenue

717 Elvira Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redondo Beach
See all
South Redondo Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

717 Elvira Ave, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Historic Redondo Beach Home lovingly remodeled and restored to it's original glory. Unbeatable location on quiet tree lined street only steps to the ocean and beach. Walking distance to Riviera Village with shopping and restaurants. Wonderful floor plan with master suite, two bedrooms and office upstairs as well as another den that could be used as a 4th bedroom downstairs. Formal living and dining rooms, huge kitchen that opens to large family room, mud room, and amazing backyard with covered trellis for outdoor entertaining, vegetable gardens, and large driveway. Step back in time to this enchanting piece of property. Property has 40amp car charger built into the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 717 Elvira Avenue have any available units?
717 Elvira Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 717 Elvira Avenue have?
Some of 717 Elvira Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 717 Elvira Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
717 Elvira Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 Elvira Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 717 Elvira Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 717 Elvira Avenue offer parking?
No, 717 Elvira Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 717 Elvira Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 717 Elvira Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 Elvira Avenue have a pool?
No, 717 Elvira Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 717 Elvira Avenue have accessible units?
No, 717 Elvira Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 717 Elvira Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 717 Elvira Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 717 Elvira Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 717 Elvira Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Find a Sublet
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Sea Air
2020 Artesia Boulevard
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave
Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Similar Pages

Redondo Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRedondo Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
Redondo Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedondo Beach Apartments with Parking
Redondo Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAAlhambra, CAWest Hollywood, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CA
Buena Park, CABrea, CACulver City, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Redondo Beach
North Redondo Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles