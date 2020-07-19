Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground 24hr maintenance garage guest parking pet friendly

708 El Redondo Ave #2 Available 10/01/19 Townhome 3bd/2.5bath 1600 sqft at great location - Pre-leasing for 10/01/2019 occupancy with flexibility to move-in sometime in September.

3bd/2.5bath townhome, so private and quiet with beautiful front yard and enclosed patio, feels like a single family home, two car attached garage with ample storage, laundry in unit, bathroom tile floor with radiant heat, nice layout great for indoor and outdoor entertainment, ample street parking and onsite guest parking, walk to beach with ocean view on the third floor, master suite with quality en-suite bath and balcony, few steps away from Vincent park, play ground, and walk to schools

Professionally managed with 24/7 emergency response, great customer services, and various online rent payment methods. All security deposit will be held in a real estate trust account that is FDIC insured. Pets sumbit for approval. Equal Opportunity Housing

No Cats Allowed



