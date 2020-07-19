700 S Broadway

Amenities
Amazing 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath Townhome in South Redondo - 2 Blocks to the Beach - With Central A/C - Amazing 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath Modern Townhome - West of PCH, 2 blocks to Topaz beach - With Zoned Central Air Conditioning & Roof Deck
4 bedrooms with custom closets (two are walk-in) & 3.5 baths, with soaking tub and walk in shower. serviced by a 3 stop Elevator.
Moderna kitchen with both wood and high gloss custom cabinetry, LED lighting and Thermador suite appliances.
High profile built in refrigerator/ freezer. 6 burner 36" gas range, quartz counters w/ waterfall edge on the island, microwave & wine fridge.
High volume ceilings, wide plank oak flooring, and levitating gas fireplace. Deck off the kitchen that's perfect for BBQ & herb gardening.
Built with Smart Home Tech, it's wired for about everything including LED Smart lighting with dimmers, and a video doorbell.
2 Car Garage + Driveway provide plenty of parking
One Year Lease
No Pets
Great Credit A Must
Call or email info@ipm2.com to set up a viewing appointment.
(RLNE4635804)