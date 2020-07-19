All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

700 S Broadway

700 South Broadway · No Longer Available
Location

700 South Broadway, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Amazing 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath Townhome in South Redondo - 2 Blocks to the Beach - With Central A/C - Amazing 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath Modern Townhome - West of PCH, 2 blocks to Topaz beach - With Zoned Central Air Conditioning & Roof Deck
4 bedrooms with custom closets (two are walk-in) & 3.5 baths, with soaking tub and walk in shower. serviced by a 3 stop Elevator.
Moderna kitchen with both wood and high gloss custom cabinetry, LED lighting and Thermador suite appliances.
High profile built in refrigerator/ freezer. 6 burner 36" gas range, quartz counters w/ waterfall edge on the island, microwave & wine fridge.
High volume ceilings, wide plank oak flooring, and levitating gas fireplace. Deck off the kitchen that's perfect for BBQ & herb gardening.
Built with Smart Home Tech, it's wired for about everything including LED Smart lighting with dimmers, and a video doorbell.
2 Car Garage + Driveway provide plenty of parking
One Year Lease
No Pets
Great Credit A Must
Call or email info@ipm2.com to set up a viewing appointment.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4635804)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 S Broadway have any available units?
700 S Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 700 S Broadway have?
Some of 700 S Broadway's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 S Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
700 S Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 S Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 700 S Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 700 S Broadway offer parking?
Yes, 700 S Broadway offers parking.
Does 700 S Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 S Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 S Broadway have a pool?
No, 700 S Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 700 S Broadway have accessible units?
No, 700 S Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 700 S Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 700 S Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 700 S Broadway have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 700 S Broadway has units with air conditioning.
