All apartments in Redondo Beach
Find more places like 632 Meyer Lane #D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
632 Meyer Lane #D
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

632 Meyer Lane #D

632 Meyer Lane · (818) 727-0100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Redondo Beach
See all
North Redondo Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

632 Meyer Lane, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 632 Meyer Lane #D · Avail. now

$4,300

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2265 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
putting green
garage
Lovely 4 Br 3 Ba Townhome with Attached Garage and Putting Green! - A must see 2,265 sq ft Townhome with a Putting Green! This beautiful home offers 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and is situated in a complex with only one entrance. Maple cabinets, Granite counters, Stainless steel appliances with a Two-Car attached garage. Upstairs boasts an expansive master suite with Jacuzzi tub, walk-in shower and duel sink vanity. The upstairs also includes two additional large bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and bedroom level laundry. Access to the PCH, the 405 freeway, South Bay Shopping Center, Galleria Shopping Center and local parks.

Come see it!

(RLNE5899650)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 632 Meyer Lane #D have any available units?
632 Meyer Lane #D has a unit available for $4,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 632 Meyer Lane #D have?
Some of 632 Meyer Lane #D's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 632 Meyer Lane #D currently offering any rent specials?
632 Meyer Lane #D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 632 Meyer Lane #D pet-friendly?
No, 632 Meyer Lane #D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 632 Meyer Lane #D offer parking?
Yes, 632 Meyer Lane #D offers parking.
Does 632 Meyer Lane #D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 632 Meyer Lane #D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 632 Meyer Lane #D have a pool?
No, 632 Meyer Lane #D does not have a pool.
Does 632 Meyer Lane #D have accessible units?
No, 632 Meyer Lane #D does not have accessible units.
Does 632 Meyer Lane #D have units with dishwashers?
No, 632 Meyer Lane #D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 632 Meyer Lane #D have units with air conditioning?
No, 632 Meyer Lane #D does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 632 Meyer Lane #D?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sea Air
2020 Artesia Boulevard
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave
Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Similar Pages

Redondo Beach 1 BedroomsRedondo Beach 2 Bedrooms
Redondo Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedondo Beach Apartments with Parking
Redondo Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAAlhambra, CAWest Hollywood, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CA
Buena Park, CABrea, CACulver City, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Redondo Beach
North Redondo Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity