632 Meyer Lane #D

Lovely 4 Br 3 Ba Townhome with Attached Garage and Putting Green! - A must see 2,265 sq ft Townhome with a Putting Green! This beautiful home offers 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and is situated in a complex with only one entrance. Maple cabinets, Granite counters, Stainless steel appliances with a Two-Car attached garage. Upstairs boasts an expansive master suite with Jacuzzi tub, walk-in shower and duel sink vanity. The upstairs also includes two additional large bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and bedroom level laundry. Access to the PCH, the 405 freeway, South Bay Shopping Center, Galleria Shopping Center and local parks.



(RLNE5899650)