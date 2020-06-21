625 S Broadway

All apartments in Redondo Beach
Location

625 South Broadway, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$5,495

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2656 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
bbq/grill
A+ South Bay location - just 2 blocks to the beach. Beautifully upgraded, meticulously maintained end-unit townhome with a private and exclusive use backyard. Quality and function prevail in this 2656 sq. ft. 4 bedroom, 2 3/4 bath that offers a traditional floor plan. Welcoming living room with FP opens to a formal step-up dining area. The spacious family rm. flows into the professionally landscaped back yard and patio with BBQ and extends into the "dream" kitchen with Caesarstone counter tops, stainless appliances including a double oven, warming drawer, and wine fridge - all complemented by custom cabinetry. The main floor half bath has been recently converted to a delightful 3/4 bath. An equally well-appointed upper level includes a lovely master suite with walk-in closet and roomy balcony. An adjoining master bath offers His & Her granite topped vanities each with a sink, a huge shower with frameless glass enclosure and custom drawers + cabinets. Two large secondary bedrooms with cathedral ceilings are served by a remodeled hall bath with double sinks. The lower level bonus room would be perfect as a media or exercise room now houses a bedroom/office. Among the amenities: a walk-in pantry, newer Milgard vinyl dual pane windows + sliding doors, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, skylighting, central vac, a convenient upstairs laundry, and several storage areas. Small six unit complex - built on 2 lots - each with 3 units. Short walk to shopping, restaurants and the ocean.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 S Broadway have any available units?
625 S Broadway has a unit available for $5,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 625 S Broadway have?
Some of 625 S Broadway's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 S Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
625 S Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 S Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 625 S Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 625 S Broadway offer parking?
No, 625 S Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 625 S Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 625 S Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 S Broadway have a pool?
No, 625 S Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 625 S Broadway have accessible units?
No, 625 S Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 625 S Broadway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 625 S Broadway has units with dishwashers.
Does 625 S Broadway have units with air conditioning?
No, 625 S Broadway does not have units with air conditioning.
