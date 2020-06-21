625 S Broadway

Amenities

A+ South Bay location - just 2 blocks to the beach. Beautifully upgraded, meticulously maintained end-unit townhome with a private and exclusive use backyard. Quality and function prevail in this 2656 sq. ft. 4 bedroom, 2 3/4 bath that offers a traditional floor plan. Welcoming living room with FP opens to a formal step-up dining area. The spacious family rm. flows into the professionally landscaped back yard and patio with BBQ and extends into the "dream" kitchen with Caesarstone counter tops, stainless appliances including a double oven, warming drawer, and wine fridge - all complemented by custom cabinetry. The main floor half bath has been recently converted to a delightful 3/4 bath. An equally well-appointed upper level includes a lovely master suite with walk-in closet and roomy balcony. An adjoining master bath offers His & Her granite topped vanities each with a sink, a huge shower with frameless glass enclosure and custom drawers + cabinets. Two large secondary bedrooms with cathedral ceilings are served by a remodeled hall bath with double sinks. The lower level bonus room would be perfect as a media or exercise room now houses a bedroom/office. Among the amenities: a walk-in pantry, newer Milgard vinyl dual pane windows + sliding doors, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, skylighting, central vac, a convenient upstairs laundry, and several storage areas. Small six unit complex - built on 2 lots - each with 3 units. Short walk to shopping, restaurants and the ocean.