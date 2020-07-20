616 S Catalina Avenue

Amenities

Gated & Detached Rear Unit - only 2 on a lot. One Block to the Beach and within Walking Distance to Riviera Village or Redondo Beach Pier. There are 3 Bedrms, 2 Full Baths (all upstairs) and 1 Half Bath downstairs, a Double Car Attached Garage and a small Yard. This Property has 2,339 sq ft with a Formal step down Living Room, a Formal Dining Room and a Family Room off the Open and Spacious Kitchen with Tile Counters and Floors, tons of Cabinets and Counter space with a Double Oven and a Gas Cook Top. There are 3 Fireplaces... in the Living Room, Family Room and Master Bedroom. The Master Bedroom has a Walk-in Closet, French Doors that lead to a Balcony, Dual Sinks, Tiled Counter Tops, a Soaking Tub and separate Shower. There is Recessed Lighting and Coffered Ceilings with Natural Light throughought. Don't miss the Rear Yard & Roof Top Deck!