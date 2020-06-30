609 N. Juanita Ave #B

Amenities

patio / balcony all utils included garage fireplace microwave internet access

Deluxe Suite with Private Entrance and Patio. All Utilities Paid - Private Downstairs Suite In a Townhome With Own back Entrance and Patio. Unit Features Marble Tiles, Fireplace, Induction Cooktop, Refrigerator, and Microwave. All Utilities Paid Including Wi-Fi. Street Parking Only. 1-year lease and then month-to-month. No pets. Non-Smoking Unit. Open Daily 5:00pm- 7:00pm



Viewing Directions: Park on the Street, Walk to the end of the driveway behind the garage, Go down stairs to bottom room.



(RLNE5964462)