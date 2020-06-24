All apartments in Redondo Beach
Redondo Beach, CA
606 Esplanade #3 - 3
Last updated November 21 2019 at 11:24 PM

606 Esplanade #3 - 3

606 Esplanade · No Longer Available
Location

606 Esplanade, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
A RARE OPPORTUNITY TO RENT A FABULOUS ESPLANADE TOWNHOUSE IN A SMALL 5 UNIT COMPLEX! DAZZLING OCEAN VIEWS FROM THE LIVING ROOM AND MASTER SUITE!

2 LARGE ocean view balconies that call you to sit and relax, breath in the fresh ocean breezes and enjoy the views. 2nd bedroom has its own private bathroom as well as the master suite. Top level is an open floor plan featuring wood floors, a gorgeous kitchen with custom cabinets, granite and stainless appliances, living room with a cozy fireplace, a skylight, and vaulted open beamed ceilings. Its just steps to the sand with public access through Sapphire or Topaz Streets. Excellent blue pacific and sunset views from both levels. No more high rises can be built on the ocean fronts. Inside laundry room with extra storage space.

ATTACHED PRIVATE DOUBLE GARAGE WITH A LARGE WALK-IN STORAGE ROOM! ADDITIONAL GUEST PARKING SPACES AVAILABLE!! GREAT LOCATION AND A TRULY STUNNING PROPERTY!

A Deposit of $600 for approved pets.

VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=gBg3uttaaoB

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 Esplanade #3 - 3 have any available units?
606 Esplanade #3 - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 606 Esplanade #3 - 3 have?
Some of 606 Esplanade #3 - 3's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 606 Esplanade #3 - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
606 Esplanade #3 - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 Esplanade #3 - 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 606 Esplanade #3 - 3 is pet friendly.
Does 606 Esplanade #3 - 3 offer parking?
Yes, 606 Esplanade #3 - 3 offers parking.
Does 606 Esplanade #3 - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 606 Esplanade #3 - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 Esplanade #3 - 3 have a pool?
No, 606 Esplanade #3 - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 606 Esplanade #3 - 3 have accessible units?
No, 606 Esplanade #3 - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 606 Esplanade #3 - 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 606 Esplanade #3 - 3 has units with dishwashers.
Does 606 Esplanade #3 - 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 606 Esplanade #3 - 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
