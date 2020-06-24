606 Esplanade #3 - 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly

A RARE OPPORTUNITY TO RENT A FABULOUS ESPLANADE TOWNHOUSE IN A SMALL 5 UNIT COMPLEX! DAZZLING OCEAN VIEWS FROM THE LIVING ROOM AND MASTER SUITE!



2 LARGE ocean view balconies that call you to sit and relax, breath in the fresh ocean breezes and enjoy the views. 2nd bedroom has its own private bathroom as well as the master suite. Top level is an open floor plan featuring wood floors, a gorgeous kitchen with custom cabinets, granite and stainless appliances, living room with a cozy fireplace, a skylight, and vaulted open beamed ceilings. Its just steps to the sand with public access through Sapphire or Topaz Streets. Excellent blue pacific and sunset views from both levels. No more high rises can be built on the ocean fronts. Inside laundry room with extra storage space.



ATTACHED PRIVATE DOUBLE GARAGE WITH A LARGE WALK-IN STORAGE ROOM! ADDITIONAL GUEST PARKING SPACES AVAILABLE!! GREAT LOCATION AND A TRULY STUNNING PROPERTY!



A Deposit of $600 for approved pets.



VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=gBg3uttaaoB