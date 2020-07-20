Amenities

603 El Redondo Avenue Available 04/08/19 Quiet and Charming Cottage Home in Redondo Beach - This charming, newly renovated Redondo Beach cottage home is located in a quiet neighborhood. You'll experience fantastic weather in this location! Located less than a mile from the Pacific Ocean, this rental is a one-bedroom, one bathroom property with a lovely front porch. New hardwood flooring, light fixtures, and fresh paint is highlighted by the natural light provided through the windows and patio doors adjacent to the main living area. The living room leads out onto a good sized, wonderful deck. The front yard literally has a white picket fence! The kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher, stove/oven, and garbage disposal. Washer and dryer hookups are in the home. The lease is offered on a 12-month term. Utilities are not included. No pets are allowed. Street parking only.



This home is in a great location! It is located within the excellent Redondo Beach School District; within walking distance of Redondo Beach High School and Vincent Park. It is also less than a mile away from the Redondo Beach Pier (King Harbor), Veterans Park, the Esplanade, Redondo Shores Shopping Center (w/ a Whole Foods Market) and numerous popular restaurants and retail business located along nearby Pacific Coast Highway.



No Pets Allowed



