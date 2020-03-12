All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

522 S Helberta Avenue

522 South Helberta Avenue · (310) 541-8271
Location

522 South Helberta Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in South Redondo Beach near Riviera Village, the Redondo Pier, and the Strand. This home boasts ocean views from the front porch where you can enjoy the sunset while overlooking the xeriscaped front yard. In addition to the living room and dining area, there are two large family rooms. If you need a third bedroom, the back family room can easily converted. The master bedroom has a spacious walk-in closet. This home is also equipped with a washer & dryer, dishwasher, security system, a Weber barbecue, outdoor seating in the charming backyard, and an AirPlay sound system that feeds the living room, dining area, kitchen and master bedroom. To top off this beach-style living, you will also have use of two beach cruisers and a kaya that can accommodate up to two paddlers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 522 S Helberta Avenue have any available units?
522 S Helberta Avenue has a unit available for $5,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 522 S Helberta Avenue have?
Some of 522 S Helberta Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 522 S Helberta Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
522 S Helberta Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 S Helberta Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 522 S Helberta Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 522 S Helberta Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 522 S Helberta Avenue does offer parking.
Does 522 S Helberta Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 522 S Helberta Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 S Helberta Avenue have a pool?
No, 522 S Helberta Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 522 S Helberta Avenue have accessible units?
No, 522 S Helberta Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 522 S Helberta Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 522 S Helberta Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 522 S Helberta Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 522 S Helberta Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
