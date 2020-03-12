522 S Helberta Avenue

Amenities

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in South Redondo Beach near Riviera Village, the Redondo Pier, and the Strand. This home boasts ocean views from the front porch where you can enjoy the sunset while overlooking the xeriscaped front yard. In addition to the living room and dining area, there are two large family rooms. If you need a third bedroom, the back family room can easily converted. The master bedroom has a spacious walk-in closet. This home is also equipped with a washer & dryer, dishwasher, security system, a Weber barbecue, outdoor seating in the charming backyard, and an AirPlay sound system that feeds the living room, dining area, kitchen and master bedroom. To top off this beach-style living, you will also have use of two beach cruisers and a kaya that can accommodate up to two paddlers.