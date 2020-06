Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

* Super cozy, remodeled, freestanding rear unit with great views from every room. * Very bright and airy. * Newer appliances, modern AC units for each room, beautiful laminate hardwood flooring (no carpet anywhere). * One car garage with spacious storage room and extra parking spot. * Your own laundry room. * Great location 2 blocks from the beach, close to restaurants and within stone's throw from Knob Hill Plaza cafes and stores. Square footage is around 700 sq.f. No yard.