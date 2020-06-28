All apartments in Redondo Beach
Find more places like 514 Harkness Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
514 Harkness Lane
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:23 AM

514 Harkness Lane

514 Harkness Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redondo Beach
See all
North Redondo Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

514 Harkness Lane, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This wonderful townhome is the one you have been looking for. The lovely living room opens up to a private patio for soaking up the sunshine. A formal dining room is adjacent to a remodeled kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances that glisten underneath the recessed lighting. A built-in office is nearby for an extra bonus! Washer and dryer are located in the powder room for convenience. The upper level features vaulted ceilings in all of the rooms. The master bedroom has a walk- in closet and ensuite. Down the hall are two large bedrooms and a hall bath. Storage cabinets galore. Spacious two- car garage with built- in storage as well. Located in close proximity to award winning Jefferson Elementary School, parks, and the beach! What are you waiting for?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 Harkness Lane have any available units?
514 Harkness Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 514 Harkness Lane have?
Some of 514 Harkness Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 514 Harkness Lane currently offering any rent specials?
514 Harkness Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 Harkness Lane pet-friendly?
No, 514 Harkness Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 514 Harkness Lane offer parking?
Yes, 514 Harkness Lane offers parking.
Does 514 Harkness Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 514 Harkness Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 Harkness Lane have a pool?
No, 514 Harkness Lane does not have a pool.
Does 514 Harkness Lane have accessible units?
No, 514 Harkness Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 514 Harkness Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 514 Harkness Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 514 Harkness Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 514 Harkness Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr
Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Similar Pages

Redondo Beach 1 BedroomsRedondo Beach 2 Bedrooms
Redondo Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedondo Beach Apartments with Parking
Redondo Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CA
San Dimas, CACulver City, CACerritos, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CACarson, CAWestminster, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Redondo Beach
North Redondo Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles