514 Harkness Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This wonderful townhome is the one you have been looking for. The lovely living room opens up to a private patio for soaking up the sunshine. A formal dining room is adjacent to a remodeled kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances that glisten underneath the recessed lighting. A built-in office is nearby for an extra bonus! Washer and dryer are located in the powder room for convenience. The upper level features vaulted ceilings in all of the rooms. The master bedroom has a walk- in closet and ensuite. Down the hall are two large bedrooms and a hall bath. Storage cabinets galore. Spacious two- car garage with built- in storage as well. Located in close proximity to award winning Jefferson Elementary School, parks, and the beach! What are you waiting for?