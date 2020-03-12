All apartments in Redondo Beach
Find more places like 510 N Francisca Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
510 N Francisca Avenue
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:15 AM

510 N Francisca Avenue

510 North Francisca Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redondo Beach
See all
South Redondo Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

510 North Francisca Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
PRESENTED BY THE LOCKWOOD TEAM 310.994.0774
FULLY FURNISHED South Redondo home conveniently located across from Redondo Shores Shopping Center and minutes away from the Marina, Pier, Restaurants and More! This Spacious Townhome offers Wood floors throughout; Stunning kitchen w/ exotic azure granite countertops, Stainless steel appliances; Formal dining area; Guest Bath; Living room w/ Fireplace; Large Landscaped Patio Yard & Attached 2-Car Garage. Upstairs - Master Suite w/ sitting area, private balcony, Master bath w/ separate Tub & Shower & Walk-in closet; 2 additional Bedrooms, Full Bath w/ Dual Sinks and Separate Laundry Room. Lease includes all utilities w/ $50cap per utility. 3 month minimum lease. It comes fully furnished with flat screen Tv's, WiFi, Cable, linens, dishes,..... all the conveniences of home and Much More!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 N Francisca Avenue have any available units?
510 N Francisca Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 510 N Francisca Avenue have?
Some of 510 N Francisca Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 N Francisca Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
510 N Francisca Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 N Francisca Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 510 N Francisca Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 510 N Francisca Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 510 N Francisca Avenue offers parking.
Does 510 N Francisca Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 N Francisca Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 N Francisca Avenue have a pool?
No, 510 N Francisca Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 510 N Francisca Avenue have accessible units?
No, 510 N Francisca Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 510 N Francisca Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 N Francisca Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 510 N Francisca Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 510 N Francisca Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Sea Air
2020 Artesia Boulevard
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr
Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Similar Pages

Redondo Beach 1 BedroomsRedondo Beach 2 Bedrooms
Redondo Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedondo Beach Apartments with Parking
Redondo Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CA
San Dimas, CACulver City, CACerritos, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CACarson, CAWestminster, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Redondo Beach
North Redondo Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles