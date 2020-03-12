510 N Francisca Avenue

Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED South Redondo home conveniently located across from Redondo Shores Shopping Center and minutes away from the Marina, Pier, Restaurants and More! This Spacious Townhome offers Wood floors throughout; Stunning kitchen w/ exotic azure granite countertops, Stainless steel appliances; Formal dining area; Guest Bath; Living room w/ Fireplace; Large Landscaped Patio Yard & Attached 2-Car Garage. Upstairs - Master Suite w/ sitting area, private balcony, Master bath w/ separate Tub & Shower & Walk-in closet; 2 additional Bedrooms, Full Bath w/ Dual Sinks and Separate Laundry Room. Lease includes all utilities w/ $50cap per utility. 3 month minimum lease. It comes fully furnished with flat screen Tv's, WiFi, Cable, linens, dishes,..... all the conveniences of home and Much More!