502 francisca Avenue

This beautiful newly constructed townhouse is centrally located in Redondo beach ,known for its award -winning school system. It is within walking distance of the beach and directly across the street from a large marketplace including a whole foods. The 3 bedroom,2 and 1/2 bathroom home is a custom build with an open floor plan. The second floor, which is the main attraction, features a breezy patio with a view of the marketplace. The spacious kitchen includes quartz tops, Viking appliances and a pantry for storage. The huge living room has a wall-mounted flat screen TV to entertain you while dining or hosting guests, and a fireplace to keep you cozy. The master bedroom contains a walk-in closet and another fireplace. The house has an included heating ,air -conditioning, and camera system.

stop by to explore much more offered!!

No pets

No smoking

No waterbed allowed as per owner instrucions!!

price perfect to lease

HOA is included in lease.