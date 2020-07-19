All apartments in Redondo Beach
502 francisca Avenue

502 South Francisca Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

502 South Francisca Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
new construction
This beautiful newly constructed townhouse is centrally located in Redondo beach ,known for its award -winning school system. It is within walking distance of the beach and directly across the street from a large marketplace including a whole foods. The 3 bedroom,2 and 1/2 bathroom home is a custom build with an open floor plan. The second floor, which is the main attraction, features a breezy patio with a view of the marketplace. The spacious kitchen includes quartz tops, Viking appliances and a pantry for storage. The huge living room has a wall-mounted flat screen TV to entertain you while dining or hosting guests, and a fireplace to keep you cozy. The master bedroom contains a walk-in closet and another fireplace. The house has an included heating ,air -conditioning, and camera system.
stop by to explore much more offered!!
No pets
No smoking
No waterbed allowed as per owner instrucions!!
price perfect to lease
HOA is included in lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

