447 Avenue E
Last updated August 7 2019 at 3:14 PM

447 Avenue E

Location

447 Avenue E, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Beautifully renovated South Redondo open floor plan home located on quiet street in the sought after Avenues. Enjoy the beach life style, walking distance to Riviera Village shopping & dining, beach & bike path. Walking distance to Redondo Beach schools. Assessor states 1,744SF, owner states property recently taped at 2,050SF, owner converted Den to 4th Bedroom, with closet & skylights. Drive-way to attached 2-car garage has direct entry, steps to kitchen. Step down flag stone paved patio leads to entry. Living space and kitchen flooded with natural light from solarium windows and skylights. Spacious Kitchen features custom cabinets, granite countertops and backsplash with appliances included: gas cooktop with convection oven, refrigerator & dishwasher. Remodeled full bath with custom tile, gorgeous fixtures & hardware and double vessel sinks adjacent to large bedrooms. Master bedroom features French doors to private deck, walk-in closet and huge shower with dual shower heads, finished with natural slate tiles. Front room is open to dining and kitchen with fireplace and wired for surround sound (speakers in ceiling). Service hall with washer and dryer hookup. Easy care wide wood plank floors in living area and bedrooms. Owner recently painted exterior, interior, installed closet doors, landscaped front and rear yards. Rent includes kitchen appliances, trash fee and gardener and bench in font patio. Tenants pay gas, water, electric, cable+wifi. Submit for pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 447 Avenue E have any available units?
447 Avenue E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 447 Avenue E have?
Some of 447 Avenue E's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 447 Avenue E currently offering any rent specials?
447 Avenue E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 447 Avenue E pet-friendly?
Yes, 447 Avenue E is pet friendly.
Does 447 Avenue E offer parking?
Yes, 447 Avenue E offers parking.
Does 447 Avenue E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 447 Avenue E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 447 Avenue E have a pool?
No, 447 Avenue E does not have a pool.
Does 447 Avenue E have accessible units?
No, 447 Avenue E does not have accessible units.
Does 447 Avenue E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 447 Avenue E has units with dishwashers.
Does 447 Avenue E have units with air conditioning?
No, 447 Avenue E does not have units with air conditioning.
