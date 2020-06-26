447 Avenue E

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Beautifully renovated South Redondo open floor plan home located on quiet street in the sought after Avenues. Enjoy the beach life style, walking distance to Riviera Village shopping & dining, beach & bike path. Walking distance to Redondo Beach schools. Assessor states 1,744SF, owner states property recently taped at 2,050SF, owner converted Den to 4th Bedroom, with closet & skylights. Drive-way to attached 2-car garage has direct entry, steps to kitchen. Step down flag stone paved patio leads to entry. Living space and kitchen flooded with natural light from solarium windows and skylights. Spacious Kitchen features custom cabinets, granite countertops and backsplash with appliances included: gas cooktop with convection oven, refrigerator & dishwasher. Remodeled full bath with custom tile, gorgeous fixtures & hardware and double vessel sinks adjacent to large bedrooms. Master bedroom features French doors to private deck, walk-in closet and huge shower with dual shower heads, finished with natural slate tiles. Front room is open to dining and kitchen with fireplace and wired for surround sound (speakers in ceiling). Service hall with washer and dryer hookup. Easy care wide wood plank floors in living area and bedrooms. Owner recently painted exterior, interior, installed closet doors, landscaped front and rear yards. Rent includes kitchen appliances, trash fee and gardener and bench in font patio. Tenants pay gas, water, electric, cable+wifi. Submit for pets.