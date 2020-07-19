All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:44 AM

409 N Elena Avenue

409 North Elena Avenue · (310) 378-9494
Location

409 North Elena Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$4,200

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1544 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Furnished or Unfurnished! Lovely South Redondo remodeled townhome, Italian motif. 2 Bedroom with private baths. The primary bedroom has a bath with dual sinks, tub shower, walk-in closet. The second bedroom has walk-in shower, large closet with mirror wardrobe. Spacious living room with fireplace, formal dining area, Kitchen has granite counters, stainless appliances, breakfast bar & garden window. Separate laundry room off kitchen, powder bath. Plantation shutters throughout. Large private patio for entertaining or enjoying some outside quiet time. Oversized two-car garage with direct access. Great location! Walk to Whole Foods, restaurants, three blocks to King Harbor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 N Elena Avenue have any available units?
409 N Elena Avenue has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 409 N Elena Avenue have?
Some of 409 N Elena Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 409 N Elena Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
409 N Elena Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 N Elena Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 409 N Elena Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 409 N Elena Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 409 N Elena Avenue offers parking.
Does 409 N Elena Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 409 N Elena Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 N Elena Avenue have a pool?
No, 409 N Elena Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 409 N Elena Avenue have accessible units?
No, 409 N Elena Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 409 N Elena Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 409 N Elena Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 409 N Elena Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 409 N Elena Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
