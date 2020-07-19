409 N Elena Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Furnished or Unfurnished! Lovely South Redondo remodeled townhome, Italian motif. 2 Bedroom with private baths. The primary bedroom has a bath with dual sinks, tub shower, walk-in closet. The second bedroom has walk-in shower, large closet with mirror wardrobe. Spacious living room with fireplace, formal dining area, Kitchen has granite counters, stainless appliances, breakfast bar & garden window. Separate laundry room off kitchen, powder bath. Plantation shutters throughout. Large private patio for entertaining or enjoying some outside quiet time. Oversized two-car garage with direct access. Great location! Walk to Whole Foods, restaurants, three blocks to King Harbor.