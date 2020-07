Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Prime Townhouse in Turn Key condition. Beautifully updated end unit that offers a great location within walking distance to Riviera Village and the Beach. Bright and airy 3 bedroom floor plan with updated kitchen, granite counters, new stove and refrigerator. Updated master bathroom with over sized shower. Spacious living room, wet bar and balcony. Great unit with laundry room, attached 2 car garage and community pool and spa.

Ready for immediate occupancy.