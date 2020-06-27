325 S Francisca Avenue

Amenities
Book a showing now! See this lovely 1,040-square-foot, single-family home on the vibrant South Redondo Beach neighborhood in Redondo Beach, California!
This unfurnished home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
It also comes with 2-3 cars driveway parking.
Its bright and airy interior features polished hardwood and tile floors and big windows with blinds. The nice kitchen is equipped with fine white-painted cabinetry that offers plenty of storage space; smooth countertop; and appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, garbage disposal, and microwave. The bedrooms are spacious and comfy spaces, ideal for a stress-free sleep. Its tidy and neat bathrooms have a vanity; flush toilets; and shower/tub combo.
There is installed electric, forced-air heating for climate control.
An in-unit washer and dryer are also provided.
The exterior feature includes a fenced yard and a patio --- perfect for outdoor activities with the family or friends. The owner will take care of the yard.
No pets allowed but will consider small pets only.
Owner prefers non-smokers.
The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, and Internet. Landscaping will be handled by the landlord.
This property is conveniently close to the playground, public transportation, and parks.
Walk Score: 84
This location is Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot.
Nearby parks: Veterans Park, Vincent Park, and Alta Vista Park.
Nearby Schools:
Alta Vista Elementary School - 0.67 miles, 10/10
Parras (Nick G.) Middle School - 0.63 miles, 9/10
Redondo Union High School - 0.57 miles, 9/10
Tulita Elementary School - 1.14 miles, 10/10
Bus lines:
7 Line 7 - 0.1 mile
3 Line 3 - 0.1 mile
232 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
130 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
(RLNE5072329)