Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM

325 S Francisca Avenue

325 South Francisca Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

325 South Francisca Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Book a showing now! See this lovely 1,040-square-foot, single-family home on the vibrant South Redondo Beach neighborhood in Redondo Beach, California!

This unfurnished home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

It also comes with 2-3 cars driveway parking.

Its bright and airy interior features polished hardwood and tile floors and big windows with blinds. The nice kitchen is equipped with fine white-painted cabinetry that offers plenty of storage space; smooth countertop; and appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, garbage disposal, and microwave. The bedrooms are spacious and comfy spaces, ideal for a stress-free sleep. Its tidy and neat bathrooms have a vanity; flush toilets; and shower/tub combo.

There is installed electric, forced-air heating for climate control.

An in-unit washer and dryer are also provided.

The exterior feature includes a fenced yard and a patio --- perfect for outdoor activities with the family or friends. The owner will take care of the yard.

No pets allowed but will consider small pets only.

Owner prefers non-smokers.

The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, and Internet. Landscaping will be handled by the landlord.

This property is conveniently close to the playground, public transportation, and parks.

Walk Score: 84

This location is Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot.

Nearby parks: Veterans Park, Vincent Park, and Alta Vista Park.

Nearby Schools:
Alta Vista Elementary School - 0.67 miles, 10/10
Parras (Nick G.) Middle School - 0.63 miles, 9/10
Redondo Union High School - 0.57 miles, 9/10
Tulita Elementary School - 1.14 miles, 10/10

Bus lines:
7 Line 7 - 0.1 mile
3 Line 3 - 0.1 mile
232 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
130 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile

(RLNE5072329)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

