Redondo Beach, CA
325 Knob Hill Avenue
325 Knob Hill Avenue

325 Knob Hill Avenue
Location

325 Knob Hill Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
What an Awesome Location, Location, Location!!! Steps to the Ocean and a short stroll to many great shops and restuarants in the Riviera village, Trader Joe's, grocery stores, and much more. Wait until you see the interior of this Beauty. A fantastic remodel with 3 nice bedrooms 2 full beautiful bathrooms, a gorgeous updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, pantry + plenty of cabinetry, a huge island for entertaining. The open bright living area has a cozy fireplace and lovely formal dining space. There are two sliding glass doors that lead to a private outdoor patio that offers a wonderful flexible space for outdoor dining and entertaining. Upstairs you will find the secluded master suite with a large nicely updated bathroom plus walk-in closet. Both downstairs bedrooms have wall to wall closets. The home's walls are smooth and light, the tile flooring in the dining room is spectacular, gleaming wood floors and like-new carpet in bedrooms makes you think previous owner was always away on vacation. 2 Car garage plus extra car parking in the driveway. Sorry No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 Knob Hill Avenue have any available units?
325 Knob Hill Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 325 Knob Hill Avenue have?
Some of 325 Knob Hill Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 Knob Hill Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
325 Knob Hill Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 Knob Hill Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 325 Knob Hill Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 325 Knob Hill Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 325 Knob Hill Avenue offers parking.
Does 325 Knob Hill Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 325 Knob Hill Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 Knob Hill Avenue have a pool?
No, 325 Knob Hill Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 325 Knob Hill Avenue have accessible units?
No, 325 Knob Hill Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 325 Knob Hill Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 325 Knob Hill Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 325 Knob Hill Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 325 Knob Hill Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

