325 Knob Hill Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

What an Awesome Location, Location, Location!!! Steps to the Ocean and a short stroll to many great shops and restuarants in the Riviera village, Trader Joe's, grocery stores, and much more. Wait until you see the interior of this Beauty. A fantastic remodel with 3 nice bedrooms 2 full beautiful bathrooms, a gorgeous updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, pantry + plenty of cabinetry, a huge island for entertaining. The open bright living area has a cozy fireplace and lovely formal dining space. There are two sliding glass doors that lead to a private outdoor patio that offers a wonderful flexible space for outdoor dining and entertaining. Upstairs you will find the secluded master suite with a large nicely updated bathroom plus walk-in closet. Both downstairs bedrooms have wall to wall closets. The home's walls are smooth and light, the tile flooring in the dining room is spectacular, gleaming wood floors and like-new carpet in bedrooms makes you think previous owner was always away on vacation. 2 Car garage plus extra car parking in the driveway. Sorry No Pets.