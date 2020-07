Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Story Townhome (No one above you or Below you) - Property Id: 281120



Spacious 2 Story 2 bed 1 1/2 bath Townhome (No one above you or below you) Enjoy you large private patio.

Wood laminate floors throughout. Quartz Counter tops.

Stainless stove, microwave & dishwasher.



Walk to the Beach. Excellent Schools. Great Neighborhood.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281120

