All apartments in Redondo Beach
Find more places like 306 S Broadway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
306 S Broadway
Last updated September 7 2019 at 3:07 AM

306 S Broadway

306 South Broadway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redondo Beach
See all
South Redondo Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

306 South Broadway, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful, modern detached townhome in Redondo Beach just 2 blocks from the beach, pier, and marina. Walk to dozens of restaurants and shops, bike and walking paths, surfing, park, and much more. 4 bedrooms and 2 ½ baths, grassy rear yard, chef’s kitchen, soaring ceilings, hardwood floors, fireplace in living room, luxurious master retreat with ensuite bath and a second fireplace. A large loft overlooks the living room and leads to a private deck with fire pit, built-in wet bar, and peek-a-boo ocean view. All this and a two car garage with plenty of storage. Pet allowed with prior approval from homeowner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 S Broadway have any available units?
306 S Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 306 S Broadway have?
Some of 306 S Broadway's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 S Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
306 S Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 S Broadway pet-friendly?
Yes, 306 S Broadway is pet friendly.
Does 306 S Broadway offer parking?
Yes, 306 S Broadway offers parking.
Does 306 S Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 306 S Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 S Broadway have a pool?
No, 306 S Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 306 S Broadway have accessible units?
No, 306 S Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 306 S Broadway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 306 S Broadway has units with dishwashers.
Does 306 S Broadway have units with air conditioning?
No, 306 S Broadway does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Move Cross Country
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Sea Air
2020 Artesia Boulevard
Redondo Beach, CA 90278

Similar Pages

Redondo Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRedondo Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
Redondo Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedondo Beach Apartments with Parking
Redondo Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAAlhambra, CAWest Hollywood, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CA
Buena Park, CABrea, CACulver City, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Redondo Beach
North Redondo Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles