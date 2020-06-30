306 S Broadway

Amenities

Beautiful, modern detached townhome in Redondo Beach just 2 blocks from the beach, pier, and marina. Walk to dozens of restaurants and shops, bike and walking paths, surfing, park, and much more. 4 bedrooms and 2 ½ baths, grassy rear yard, chef’s kitchen, soaring ceilings, hardwood floors, fireplace in living room, luxurious master retreat with ensuite bath and a second fireplace. A large loft overlooks the living room and leads to a private deck with fire pit, built-in wet bar, and peek-a-boo ocean view. All this and a two car garage with plenty of storage. Pet allowed with prior approval from homeowner.