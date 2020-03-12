302 S Lucia Avenue

Amenities

The walkability score of this charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1,348 sq ft home is through the roof. Just a few blocks in any direction and you'll find the beach, Redondo Beach Pier, Riviera Village, great schools, parks, restaurants and boutiques. Gorgeous bike and hiking trails are nearby for nature enthusiasts while the world renowned Kings Harbor offers boating and watersports activities. The fully remodeled interior is fresh and bright while still honoring some of the original 1920's details. Plenty of windows throughout bring in lots of natural light to the open floor plan. At the center of the living room is a beautifully tiled fireplace. The dining room is perfect for family gatherings and leads seamlessly into the kitchen with brand new quartz counter tops, all new cabinetry and a built-in microwave. Attached to the kitchen is a laundry area and has direct access to the back yard. Both front and back yards were recently landscaped with a lush lawn and plantscape. Down a few stairs, underneath the home is a 20's style cellar that is an excellent storage space. The detached 2-car garage is accessible from the long driveway that a has room for additional parking. Prime location and classic style make this home a must see!