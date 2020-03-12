All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated September 12 2019

302 S Lucia Avenue

302 South Lucia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

302 South Lucia Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The walkability score of this charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1,348 sq ft home is through the roof. Just a few blocks in any direction and you'll  find the beach, Redondo Beach Pier, Riviera Village, great schools, parks, restaurants and boutiques. Gorgeous bike and hiking trails are nearby for nature enthusiasts while the world renowned Kings Harbor offers boating and watersports activities. The fully remodeled interior is fresh and bright while still honoring some of the original 1920's details. Plenty of windows throughout bring in lots of natural light to the open floor plan. At the center of the living room is a beautifully tiled fireplace. The dining room is perfect for family gatherings and leads seamlessly into the kitchen with brand new quartz counter tops, all new cabinetry and a built-in microwave. Attached to the kitchen is a laundry area and has direct access to the back yard. Both front and back yards were recently landscaped with a lush lawn and plantscape. Down a few stairs, underneath the home is a 20's style cellar that is an excellent storage space. The detached 2-car garage is accessible from the long driveway that a has room for additional parking. Prime location and classic style make this home a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 S Lucia Avenue have any available units?
302 S Lucia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 302 S Lucia Avenue have?
Some of 302 S Lucia Avenue's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 S Lucia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
302 S Lucia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 S Lucia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 302 S Lucia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 302 S Lucia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 302 S Lucia Avenue offers parking.
Does 302 S Lucia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 S Lucia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 S Lucia Avenue have a pool?
No, 302 S Lucia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 302 S Lucia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 302 S Lucia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 302 S Lucia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 302 S Lucia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 302 S Lucia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 302 S Lucia Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
