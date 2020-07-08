2923 Perkins Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Quintessential light and bright, 3 bedroom, 1 bath home on a large lot for lease!! This really is the perfect place to call home, situated on a large lot, in a quiet, friendly, single family residence neighborhood in the TRW Tract of North Redondo. The stone front porch welcomes you into an inviting and bright living room with large front windows that allow for loads of natural light and breezes. The open dining area is adjacent to the kitchen, complete with a breakfast nook. This home boasts a big backyard, perfect for children, entertaining and barbecues for family and friends!! This home has a detached two car garage and ample parking for additional cars. This 'feel good' home features three bedrooms, an updated bathroom and beautiful new flooring. Washer and Dryer hook-up. Centrally located ~ close to everything ~ restaurants, shops, entertainment, parks, award winning schools, freeways and just a short drive or bike ride to the beach!! This is a great place to call home!!