2923 Perkins Lane
Last updated November 19 2019 at 6:05 AM

2923 Perkins Lane

2923 Perkins Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2923 Perkins Lane, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Quintessential light and bright, 3 bedroom, 1 bath home on a large lot for lease!! This really is the perfect place to call home, situated on a large lot, in a quiet, friendly, single family residence neighborhood in the TRW Tract of North Redondo. The stone front porch welcomes you into an inviting and bright living room with large front windows that allow for loads of natural light and breezes. The open dining area is adjacent to the kitchen, complete with a breakfast nook. This home boasts a big backyard, perfect for children, entertaining and barbecues for family and friends!! This home has a detached two car garage and ample parking for additional cars. This 'feel good' home features three bedrooms, an updated bathroom and beautiful new flooring. Washer and Dryer hook-up. Centrally located ~ close to everything ~ restaurants, shops, entertainment, parks, award winning schools, freeways and just a short drive or bike ride to the beach!! This is a great place to call home!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2923 Perkins Lane have any available units?
2923 Perkins Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2923 Perkins Lane have?
Some of 2923 Perkins Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2923 Perkins Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2923 Perkins Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2923 Perkins Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2923 Perkins Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 2923 Perkins Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2923 Perkins Lane offers parking.
Does 2923 Perkins Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2923 Perkins Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2923 Perkins Lane have a pool?
No, 2923 Perkins Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2923 Perkins Lane have accessible units?
No, 2923 Perkins Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2923 Perkins Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2923 Perkins Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2923 Perkins Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2923 Perkins Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

