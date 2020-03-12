All apartments in Redondo Beach
2706 Voorhees Avenue

2706 Voorhees Avenue
Location

2706 Voorhees Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Ready to move-in unit, with very nice spacious 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Walking distance to shops & restaurants nearby and easy access to the Fwy-405 & Fwy-105. Located minutes to beach city & pier areas. This unit has newly updated scratch-resistant faux-wood flooring in family room, kitchen, as well as all the bathrooms. All new plumbing fixtures throughout. Updated lighting in dining area, and all the bathrooms. A very large living room has vaulted ceiling and upstairs balcony has city-view. A nicely enclosed backyard & patio are great for BBQs and entertaining. 2-Car garage included with storage shelves. Also has a laundry room with hook-up for washer and dryer. Trash pickup & water included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2706 Voorhees Avenue have any available units?
2706 Voorhees Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2706 Voorhees Avenue have?
Some of 2706 Voorhees Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2706 Voorhees Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2706 Voorhees Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2706 Voorhees Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2706 Voorhees Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 2706 Voorhees Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2706 Voorhees Avenue offers parking.
Does 2706 Voorhees Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2706 Voorhees Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2706 Voorhees Avenue have a pool?
No, 2706 Voorhees Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2706 Voorhees Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2706 Voorhees Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2706 Voorhees Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2706 Voorhees Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2706 Voorhees Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2706 Voorhees Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
