2706 Voorhees Avenue

Ready to move-in unit, with very nice spacious 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Walking distance to shops & restaurants nearby and easy access to the Fwy-405 & Fwy-105. Located minutes to beach city & pier areas. This unit has newly updated scratch-resistant faux-wood flooring in family room, kitchen, as well as all the bathrooms. All new plumbing fixtures throughout. Updated lighting in dining area, and all the bathrooms. A very large living room has vaulted ceiling and upstairs balcony has city-view. A nicely enclosed backyard & patio are great for BBQs and entertaining. 2-Car garage included with storage shelves. Also has a laundry room with hook-up for washer and dryer. Trash pickup & water included.