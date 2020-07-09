All apartments in Redondo Beach
Find more places like 2620 Gates Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
2620 Gates Avenue
Last updated May 21 2020 at 6:39 PM

2620 Gates Avenue

2620 Gates Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redondo Beach
See all
North Redondo Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2620 Gates Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to this 2-story, 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom fully detached front condo that offers an open floor plan with 1,552-Sq Ft of living space, Front and Rear yards and 2 car attached garage with direct entry conveniently into your kitchen! Located in a small well maintained complex of 3 units, this home has been completely upgraded! Features include beautiful new laminate flooring with baseboard moldings, stacked stone fireplace in the living room, and lots of storage space throughout the unit!. The kitchen is complete with sleek quartz counter tops, stainless-steel appliances, and a deep single sink! The upper floor features your master bedroom with mirrored closet doors and wonderful balcony to catch some rays or your morning coffee. The other 2 bedrooms are good sized with nice closet space and ceiling fans! There is a laundry area is upstairs. This property is located within the Redondo Beach Unified School District and less than 3 miles away from the beach, shopping, restaurants, supermarkets, parks, and freeways!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2620 Gates Avenue have any available units?
2620 Gates Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2620 Gates Avenue have?
Some of 2620 Gates Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2620 Gates Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2620 Gates Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2620 Gates Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2620 Gates Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 2620 Gates Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2620 Gates Avenue offers parking.
Does 2620 Gates Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2620 Gates Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2620 Gates Avenue have a pool?
No, 2620 Gates Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2620 Gates Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2620 Gates Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2620 Gates Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2620 Gates Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2620 Gates Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2620 Gates Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Sea Air
2020 Artesia Boulevard
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave
Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Similar Pages

Redondo Beach 1 BedroomsRedondo Beach 2 Bedrooms
Redondo Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedondo Beach Apartments with Parking
Redondo Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CA
San Dimas, CACulver City, CACerritos, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CACarson, CAWestminster, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Redondo Beach
North Redondo Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles