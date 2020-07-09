2620 Gates Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to this 2-story, 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom fully detached front condo that offers an open floor plan with 1,552-Sq Ft of living space, Front and Rear yards and 2 car attached garage with direct entry conveniently into your kitchen! Located in a small well maintained complex of 3 units, this home has been completely upgraded! Features include beautiful new laminate flooring with baseboard moldings, stacked stone fireplace in the living room, and lots of storage space throughout the unit!. The kitchen is complete with sleek quartz counter tops, stainless-steel appliances, and a deep single sink! The upper floor features your master bedroom with mirrored closet doors and wonderful balcony to catch some rays or your morning coffee. The other 2 bedrooms are good sized with nice closet space and ceiling fans! There is a laundry area is upstairs. This property is located within the Redondo Beach Unified School District and less than 3 miles away from the beach, shopping, restaurants, supermarkets, parks, and freeways!