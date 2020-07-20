2611 CARNEGIE Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage guest suite

Beautifully remodeled townhome in small (4 unit) complex in N. Redondo. Top level has Master Bedroom w/2 closets (1 is walk-in) plus large patio. The Master Bath was recently remodeled and boasts large walk-in shower and dual vanities. The guest suite has high ceiling, walk-in closet and remodeled bath with shower over tub. Washer/dryer are included. The second level comprises the living area w/recently remodeled kitchen, including all appliances and tons of storage and counter space. The dining room adjoins the kitchen and can accommodate a large table. Another patio extends the living room into indoor/outdoor space. A powder room finishes off the second level. The bottom level boasts flexible space that could be 3rd bedroom or an office as it was used by the owner. The attached 2 car garage with storage has direct entry into the 3rd bedroom/office area. Photos were taken when property was furnished. It is now vacant and entire interior was repainted a light neutral color.