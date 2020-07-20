All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated October 14 2019 at 9:51 PM

2610 Ruhland Avenue

2610 Ruhland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2610 Ruhland Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely remodeled from top to bottom with top of the line upgrades throughout. Quality built 2 bedroom, 2.5 baths with Bonus Room! The open floorplan at the entry level is designed as a great room with a casual dining area, beautiful center island kitchen, living room with fireplace, 1/2 bath and a private enclosed patio. Lower level offers a bonus room and a 2 car garage with direct access and a laundry area. Double master suites are located on the top level with high ceilings, a balcony and remodeled bathrooms. Lease includes water, trash, landscaping and a new refrigerator. Townhome is centrally located with a short drive to the beach, 405 fwy, LAX, restaurants, shopping and entertainment.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2610 Ruhland Avenue have any available units?
2610 Ruhland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2610 Ruhland Avenue have?
Some of 2610 Ruhland Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2610 Ruhland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2610 Ruhland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2610 Ruhland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2610 Ruhland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 2610 Ruhland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2610 Ruhland Avenue offers parking.
Does 2610 Ruhland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2610 Ruhland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2610 Ruhland Avenue have a pool?
No, 2610 Ruhland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2610 Ruhland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2610 Ruhland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2610 Ruhland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2610 Ruhland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2610 Ruhland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2610 Ruhland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
