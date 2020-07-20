2610 Ruhland Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Completely remodeled from top to bottom with top of the line upgrades throughout. Quality built 2 bedroom, 2.5 baths with Bonus Room! The open floorplan at the entry level is designed as a great room with a casual dining area, beautiful center island kitchen, living room with fireplace, 1/2 bath and a private enclosed patio. Lower level offers a bonus room and a 2 car garage with direct access and a laundry area. Double master suites are located on the top level with high ceilings, a balcony and remodeled bathrooms. Lease includes water, trash, landscaping and a new refrigerator. Townhome is centrally located with a short drive to the beach, 405 fwy, LAX, restaurants, shopping and entertainment.

