2609 183rd Street Available 05/15/19 BRIGHT & CHARMING, 3BR/1BA, 1,100 SQFT HOME W/ EXTREMELY SPACIOUS BACKYARD, CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING AND ENTERTAINMENT! - PROPERTY DETAILS:

* 3BR/1BA

* Approx 1,100 SqFt

* Bright Living Area w/Wall Heater

* Very Bright & Open Kitchen w/ Stove, Tile Countertop, Lots of Cabinet Space & Direct Access to Backyard

* Good Sized Bedrooms w/Attached Wall Closets

* Extremely Spacious Backyard w/Play Set, Perfect for Entertaining Guests

* Large and Spacious 2-Car Garage w/Extra Work Space

* Washer Hook-up in Kitchen, Dryer Hook-up in Garage

* Carpet Throughout, Vinyl in Kitchen & Bath

* Tenant Pays Water, Gas and Electricity

* Trash & Gardening Included

* May Consider Pet with Additional Deposit

* 1 Year Minimum Lease



***AVAILABLE 5/15/19***

SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY



