Redondo Beach, CA
2609 183rd Street
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

2609 183rd Street

2609 183rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

2609 183rd Street, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2609 183rd Street Available 05/15/19 BRIGHT & CHARMING, 3BR/1BA, 1,100 SQFT HOME W/ EXTREMELY SPACIOUS BACKYARD, CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING AND ENTERTAINMENT! - PROPERTY DETAILS:
* 3BR/1BA
* Approx 1,100 SqFt
* Bright Living Area w/Wall Heater
* Very Bright & Open Kitchen w/ Stove, Tile Countertop, Lots of Cabinet Space & Direct Access to Backyard
* Good Sized Bedrooms w/Attached Wall Closets
* Extremely Spacious Backyard w/Play Set, Perfect for Entertaining Guests
* Large and Spacious 2-Car Garage w/Extra Work Space
* Washer Hook-up in Kitchen, Dryer Hook-up in Garage
* Carpet Throughout, Vinyl in Kitchen & Bath
* Tenant Pays Water, Gas and Electricity
* Trash & Gardening Included
* May Consider Pet with Additional Deposit
* 1 Year Minimum Lease

***AVAILABLE 5/15/19***
SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

(RLNE4875438)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2609 183rd Street have any available units?
2609 183rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2609 183rd Street have?
Some of 2609 183rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2609 183rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
2609 183rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2609 183rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2609 183rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 2609 183rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 2609 183rd Street offers parking.
Does 2609 183rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2609 183rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2609 183rd Street have a pool?
No, 2609 183rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 2609 183rd Street have accessible units?
No, 2609 183rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2609 183rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2609 183rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2609 183rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2609 183rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
