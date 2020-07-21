2608 Spreckels Ln

Amenities
Updated 3 Bed, 1 Bath Single Family with a great back yard - Updated throughout!
- 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, 1,187 living sq ft, 5,777 sq ft lot
- Newer carpeted floors in living and bedrooms, high end vinyl in kitchen
- Newer granite kitchen countertops
- Stone fireplace & beautiful overhead wood beams in master bedroom
- Updated Bathroom
- Newer wall heaters
- Newer windows & blinds throughout
- Newer sliding glass door to large backyard
- Sod grass
- Large storage shed in backyard
- 1 (Single) Car Garage
- Laundry hookups in kitchen (we have older laundry machines stored in garage that you could choose to use with no warranty, or ask us to remove)
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE3674841)