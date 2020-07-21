All apartments in Redondo Beach
Home
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
2608 Spreckels Ln
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:41 AM

2608 Spreckels Ln

2608 Spreckels Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2608 Spreckels Ln, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Updated 3 Bed, 1 Bath Single Family with a great back yard - Updated throughout!
- 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, 1,187 living sq ft, 5,777 sq ft lot
- Newer carpeted floors in living and bedrooms, high end vinyl in kitchen
- Newer granite kitchen countertops
- Stone fireplace & beautiful overhead wood beams in master bedroom
- Updated Bathroom
- Newer wall heaters
- Newer windows & blinds throughout
- Newer sliding glass door to large backyard
- Sod grass
- Large storage shed in backyard
- 1 (Single) Car Garage
- Laundry hookups in kitchen (we have older laundry machines stored in garage that you could choose to use with no warranty, or ask us to remove)

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3674841)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2608 Spreckels Ln have any available units?
2608 Spreckels Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2608 Spreckels Ln have?
Some of 2608 Spreckels Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2608 Spreckels Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2608 Spreckels Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2608 Spreckels Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2608 Spreckels Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2608 Spreckels Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2608 Spreckels Ln offers parking.
Does 2608 Spreckels Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2608 Spreckels Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2608 Spreckels Ln have a pool?
No, 2608 Spreckels Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2608 Spreckels Ln have accessible units?
No, 2608 Spreckels Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2608 Spreckels Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2608 Spreckels Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2608 Spreckels Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 2608 Spreckels Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
