2608 Spreckels Ln

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Updated 3 Bed, 1 Bath Single Family with a great back yard - Updated throughout!

- 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, 1,187 living sq ft, 5,777 sq ft lot

- Newer carpeted floors in living and bedrooms, high end vinyl in kitchen

- Newer granite kitchen countertops

- Stone fireplace & beautiful overhead wood beams in master bedroom

- Updated Bathroom

- Newer wall heaters

- Newer windows & blinds throughout

- Newer sliding glass door to large backyard

- Sod grass

- Large storage shed in backyard

- 1 (Single) Car Garage

- Laundry hookups in kitchen (we have older laundry machines stored in garage that you could choose to use with no warranty, or ask us to remove)



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3674841)