2604 Huntington Lane

East coast architecture meets west coast luxury in this stunning, custom-built 2015 Cape Cod style home. Bring your groceries right in from the garage - this is not a reverse floorplan - into the entertainer’s dream kitchen with extra-large island, oversized farmhouse sink and professional-grade six-burner gas range with dual oven. The thoughtful design includes an open concept kitchen, dining and family rooms, along with barn-door opening to the fifth bedroom, perfect for a playroom or office, all on the first floor. French doors open to a private dining and lounging patio, framed in a beautifully landscaped backyard. Upstairs, all four bedrooms have vaulted ceilings, including a light-filled master suite and master bath with Carrara countertops, dual sinks, soaking tub and over-sized shower. The amenity list is long: wide plank oak floors, dual-zone Nest thermostats with AC, solar panel energy efficiency, laundry room, custom window treatments, huge pantry, tons of storage and other high-end touches throughout. Enjoy the long, flat driveway, perfect for kids to scoot, bike or play. Walk to Washington Elementary, Adams Middle School and the many parks surrounding this unique and quietly elegant home. Life is good on Huntington Lane.