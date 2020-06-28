All apartments in Redondo Beach
2604 Huntington Lane
Last updated September 10 2019 at 6:57 AM

2604 Huntington Lane

2604 Huntington Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2604 Huntington Lane, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
East coast architecture meets west coast luxury in this stunning, custom-built 2015 Cape Cod style home. Bring your groceries right in from the garage - this is not a reverse floorplan - into the entertainer’s dream kitchen with extra-large island, oversized farmhouse sink and professional-grade six-burner gas range with dual oven. The thoughtful design includes an open concept kitchen, dining and family rooms, along with barn-door opening to the fifth bedroom, perfect for a playroom or office, all on the first floor. French doors open to a private dining and lounging patio, framed in a beautifully landscaped backyard. Upstairs, all four bedrooms have vaulted ceilings, including a light-filled master suite and master bath with Carrara countertops, dual sinks, soaking tub and over-sized shower. The amenity list is long: wide plank oak floors, dual-zone Nest thermostats with AC, solar panel energy efficiency, laundry room, custom window treatments, huge pantry, tons of storage and other high-end touches throughout. Enjoy the long, flat driveway, perfect for kids to scoot, bike or play. Walk to Washington Elementary, Adams Middle School and the many parks surrounding this unique and quietly elegant home. Life is good on Huntington Lane.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2604 Huntington Lane have any available units?
2604 Huntington Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2604 Huntington Lane have?
Some of 2604 Huntington Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2604 Huntington Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2604 Huntington Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2604 Huntington Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2604 Huntington Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 2604 Huntington Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2604 Huntington Lane offers parking.
Does 2604 Huntington Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2604 Huntington Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2604 Huntington Lane have a pool?
No, 2604 Huntington Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2604 Huntington Lane have accessible units?
No, 2604 Huntington Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2604 Huntington Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2604 Huntington Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2604 Huntington Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2604 Huntington Lane has units with air conditioning.
