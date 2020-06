Amenities

patio / balcony garage bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Charming and clean, centrally located townhome. Well maintained by a single owner this townhome has a large outdoor deck perfect for morning coffee and evening BBQs. Three good sized bedrooms with and one and airy entertainment level on the upstairs. The kitchen has lots of storage as well as a breakfast nook. Throw a few stools outside the kitchen and hang out with your friends while you whip up a fabulous meal! Well located near shopping and only minutes to the freeway and the beach!